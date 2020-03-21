Glens Falls Hospital suspends drive-up COVID-19 testing

Agnew said the medical professionals in hard-hit communities of New York City and Los Angeles County have advised hospitals to pull back on testing to focus its energy and limited PPE (personal protective equipment) on taking care of people who are sick and making sure they have test kits for inpatients who come in and also for health care workers and first-responders.

Agnew said if people have symptoms, which include cough, fever and trouble breathing, they need to come to the hospital to be admitted.

“The course of treatment will be the same for you whether we have a test or not,” he said.

Glens Falls Hospital has tested nearly 600 people for coronavirus, but awaits test results for most Glens Falls Hospital has tested nearly 600 people but test results are taking 3-7 days. Hospitals are running out of test kits and, downstate, masks.

This is a brand-new disease and there are not defined protocols or medicines to give to fight it, according to Agnew.

“We’re all communicating across the world and try to do the best treatments we can,” he said.

People who are younger than 60 and do not have underlying health conditions generally recover from it, according to Agnew.

“It’s a nasty illness but you can get over it. I think everybody needs to be vigilant of course. If you feel like you need to come to hospital, if you have shortness of breath, if you have a fever, you should come to the hospital and we’ll take care of you.”

As of Thursday, Albany Medical Center had announced that it would only test patients in its hospital and St. Peter’s Health Partners said it would only test health care workers with symptoms at its testing site.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

