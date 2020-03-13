Glens Falls Hospital suspending routine visits

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital is suspending all routine visitation to its patients effectively immediately as part of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
No visitors will be allowed unless they meet one of the following criteria:
- Delivering mothers will be allowed one visitor for the duration of their stay – this can be a spouse/significant other OR another support person off the family’s choosing.
- Special care nursery patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.
- Compassionate exceptions will be made for patients who may be at the end of life.
- Patients with disruptive behavior, in which a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.
- Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.
- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have 1 visitor who must leave the hospital as soon as possible after the procedure/surgery.
- Patients who have an outpatient appointment at any of our medical centers, primary care, or specialty care locations, as well as those visiting the Emergency Department, may have one person with them.
- Guests that meet an exception will be allowed inside the hospital, but will be restricted to the patient’s room. Once a guest leaves a patient’s room; they must leave the hospital.
- No visitors under age 16 will be allowed. If the patient has one visitor at bedside, they will not be allowed to return once they leave their beside. There will be no overnight stays unless they meet one of the aforementioned exceptions.