Glens Falls Hospital: Stay vigilant as coronavirus cases rise

Each venue is also still limited to no more than 50% of total capacity.

"College athletics not only provide opportunities for entertainment and community pride, but also plays a critical role in helping drive local economies," Cuomo said in a news release. "While athletes have been able to resume competition in recent months, it hasn't been the same without fans in the stands cheering them on. Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are now in a place where we can begin allowing them to return to games as well.”

As more people get vaccinated, he said, he will continue to roll back limits on gatherings.

School cases

Glens Falls City School District reported one case, a person at the middle school. Currently, there are 12 school district individuals in quarantine.

Lake George Central School District reported a second case among high school students who were together Saturday. The first case was reported Sunday.

Queensbury Union Free School District reported three cases, all people who were in school Monday. They include two people at the middle school and one at the high school.