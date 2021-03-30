Glens Falls Hospital: Stay vigilant as coronavirus cases rise

Washington and Warren counties are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases due to unsafe behavior.
Team sports, social gatherings and unsafe workplace gatherings have led to many cases, Warren County Health Services said.
Three different school districts have also reported multiple cases that appear to be connected.
“Our Public Health team (members) are continuing to see cases rising in which investigations have determined gatherings and lack of mask use are contributing factors in some larger cases — PLEASE do your part!” Washington County wrote in its daily COVID report.
Warren County had 27 new cases in the last day, more than it has had at once since Feb. 4.
“To see that many new cases in a day at this stage of the pandemic is deeply concerning,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones in a statement. “We are seeing another spike and people are not following health protocols. While we all wish this pandemic was over, it is not. We are seeing extensive community spread of COVID, and Warren County residents should take precautions accordingly as we work to get everyone vaccinated.”
She said contact tracers couldn’t figure out where many residents caught the virus in recent cases, which she called “particularly concerning.”
From Glens Falls Hospital, COVID unit nurse manager Amanda Wing also asked everyone to stick with masks and social distancing for a little longer.
“Unfortunately, COVID has not gone away,” she said.
Many of her patients tell her they don’t know how they got the virus and said they didn’t expect to get it.
“Stay vigilant,” she said.
Most of the hospitalized patients have a comorbidity that puts them at greater risk of severe illness.
“But not all,” she said. “Each patient is so different for us. We’ve kind of been able to understand the virus and know what to look for, but it’s so unpredictable. Some decline quickly. Some get better quickly. It’s hard to predict what each patient is going to do.”
Fans welcome
This weekend, college sports will have fans back in the stands.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said fans can return beginning April 2, but most show a recent negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.
Large college sports venues have a 10% cap for spectators indoors and 20% outdoors.
Small venues can have up to two spectators per player, with a maximum of 100 people indoors or 200 people outdoors. If small venues require COVID tests and proof of vaccination, the maximum is increased to 150 people indoors or 500 people outdoors.
Each venue is also still limited to no more than 50% of total capacity.
"College athletics not only provide opportunities for entertainment and community pride, but also plays a critical role in helping drive local economies," Cuomo said in a news release. "While athletes have been able to resume competition in recent months, it hasn't been the same without fans in the stands cheering them on. Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are now in a place where we can begin allowing them to return to games as well.”
As more people get vaccinated, he said, he will continue to roll back limits on gatherings.
School cases
Glens Falls City School District reported one case, a person at the middle school. Currently, there are 12 school district individuals in quarantine.
Lake George Central School District reported a second case among high school students who were together Saturday. The first case was reported Sunday.
Queensbury Union Free School District reported three cases, all people who were in school Monday. They include two people at the middle school and one at the high school.
Salem Central School District reported a third student at the high school has tested positive. This student was last in school Thursday. School officials had already canceled in-person classes for this week after the first two cases.
Schuylerville Central School District reported one case, a Schuylerville Elementary School student who was last in school on Friday. Nineteen other people have been quarantined.
South Glens Falls Central School District reported one case, a member of the Moreau Elementary School community who was last in the building on Friday. The person is the fifth Moreau Elementary School person to test positive in the last week. The school district has not updated the state “COVID report card” site since last Thursday, but on that date, the first two people who tested positive were reported to be students.
Warrensburg Central School District reported one case, a person associated with the Warrensburg Junior/Senior High School who was last in the building on Saturday.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 27 new cases, for a total of 3,019 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported 13 additional recoveries, for a total of 2,815 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 138 people are ill, including four that are hospitalized with a moderate illness, the same as Monday.
- Washington County reported Monday’s statistics: 15 new cases, for a total of 2,344 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and seven recoveries, for a total of 2,213 recoveries. There were 93 people ill and two people were hospitalized, the same number as Sunday.
- Saratoga County reported 63 new cases, for a total of 13,338 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county also reported 57 recoveries, for a total of 12,828 recoveries. There are 355 people currently ill and 18 are hospitalized, three fewer than Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: four Moreau residents (for a total of 34), one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of six), one Schuylerville resident (for a total of five) and four Wilton residents (for a total of 46).
- Still ill: seven town of Corinth residents, four village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 30 Moreau residents, six Northumberland residents, five town of Saratoga residents, four Schuylerville residents, four South Glens Falls residents and 42 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one village of Corinth resident, two Northumberland residents and four South Glens Falls residents.
- Essex County reported three new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported eight coronavirus patients, one more than Monday. Two patients are in intensive care and one is no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients, down from 13 Monday.
On Monday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 252 new cases, a positive test rate of 4.2%, which kept the weekly average at 2.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 4.9%, which kept the weekly average at 3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.2%.
- Statewide, 6,488 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 4.28%. A total of 4,715 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday and 61 people died.
