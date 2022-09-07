Glens Falls Hospital staff hikes to fight burnout

GLENS FALLS — A group of local nurses has found a way to combat the stress that the COVID-19 pandemic placed on the shoulders of health care workers by starting the hiking group GFH Darn Tough.

During the height of the virus, health care workers nationwide were at risk and many hospitals and clinics were understaffed to meet the demands of the increased number of patients. Health care facilities experienced supply and bed shortages and later vaccine mandates for employees.

Belinda Spinner, RN, and her daughter Brooke Taylor began hiking with another nurse from the hospital to relieve stress from their job. The endeavor has since grown to become the GFH Darn Tough hiking club, open to employees in all departments in the hospital.

“Our hiking journey as a pack of three friends has been extraordinary and sharing it with our co-workers has been monumental in our careers,” Spinner said.

Spinner has been a nurse for 41 years and said she loves her work and her work family.

Nicole Hoffman, a fellow club member and medical surgery registered nurse, said she wasn’t sure about the club in the beginning.

“I was very apprehensive,” she said. “I haven’t hiked since my 20s, but all of the members of the club were extremely supportive and encouraging. It has been a wonderful experience not only with the hikes, but forming great relationships outside of work while enjoying the beauty of the Adirondacks,” Hoffman said.

Currently, the club is comprised of nurses, doctors and management staff, with a goal this year to gain new members and establish community support.

Rebecca Gijanto, RN, said she loves the way the group “brought multiple areas within the hospital together.”

“I have been a nurse for over 20 years and the hikes are something I look forward too every month. I’m proud to be a part of it,” she added.

The group meets once a month for no more than two hours to hike a local 1- to 3-mile trail.

The “September Sunset & Yoga Hike” at Stewart’s Ledge on the east side of Lake George this Saturday is the next adventure scheduled by the crew, according to the group’s Facebook page.

A newsletter written by Spinner said the hikes are a chance to “reset and recharge from the challenging workloads, complex patients and stress-related burnout.”

Sally Schlak, the hospital’s director of inpatient nursing services, called the Darn Tough hikes a special experience for employees and their families.

“Belinda started this as way to help herself and nursing staff deal with the stress of the pandemic. Even though COVID pressures have decreased, there continues to be stressors in a post-pandemic world. The GFH Darn Tough Hikes provide a wonderful experience for nurses, staff and their families to come together outside the pressures of work,” Schlak said. “It’s fun getting to know one another and our families. It builds comradery and relationships, which carry over into our work world in a good way.”