Glens Falls Hospital sets up vaccine phone line

Glens Falls Hospital is seeking older patients who need the coronavirus vaccine.
To be eligible, people must be a patient of the hospital’s primary care network or the C.R. Wood Cancer Center and age 65 or older.
They should call 518-926-CARES to get an appointment. There are plenty of doses, officials said.
School cases
The Queensbury Union Free School District reported two cases: a district-wide employee who was last in the building on Feb. 25 and an individual associated with the Queensbury Middle School community who was last in the building on Feb. 26. Since neither person was in the building during their contagious period, there are no additional school-related quarantines.
South Glens Falls Central Schools reported two cases, staff members who were last in the building on March 2 and tested positive on March 2 and March 3.
Whitehall Central School District reported one case, at the elementary school. The person was last in the building on March 2 and potentially had contact with many staff, students and bus drivers. Whitehall Elementary School will be virtual while contact tracers reach each person who may need to quarantine. School officials will also use that time to find substitutes for staff who may be quarantined.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 12 new cases, for a total of 2,722 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and six recoveries, for a total of 2,561 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 95 people currently ill, including one person who is hospitalized and moderately ill. Of the new cases, many people caught the virus after being exposed at indoor gatherings. Warren County Health Services recommends against any indoor gatherings with people who are not members of the household.
- Washington County did not report as of 6 p.m.
- Saratoga County reported 43 new cases, for a total of 12,095 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 13 recoveries, for a total of 11,670 recoveries. There are 280 people currently ill and 19 people hospitalized, the same as on Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two town of Corinth residents (for a total of seven) and one Saratoga resident (for a total of two).
- Still ill: five town of Corinth residents, four village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 35 Moreau residents, six Northumberland residents, one town of Saratoga resident, five Schuylerville residents, seven South Glens Falls residents and 24 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one village of Corinth resident, one Moreau resident, one Schuylerville resident.
- Deaths since March 2020: two in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 11 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Essex County reported four new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported four coronavirus patients, one more than on Wednesday. No one is in intensive care.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, one more than on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 174 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.1%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.4%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.2%, which kept the weekly average at 2.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.5%.
- Statewide, 7,593 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 2.81%. A total of 5,177 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Wednesday and 60 people died.
