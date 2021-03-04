Glens Falls Hospital sets up vaccine phone line

Glens Falls Hospital is seeking older patients who need the coronavirus vaccine.

To be eligible, people must be a patient of the hospital’s primary care network or the C.R. Wood Cancer Center and age 65 or older.

They should call 518-926-CARES to get an appointment. There are plenty of doses, officials said.

School cases

The Queensbury Union Free School District reported two cases: a district-wide employee who was last in the building on Feb. 25 and an individual associated with the Queensbury Middle School community who was last in the building on Feb. 26. Since neither person was in the building during their contagious period, there are no additional school-related quarantines.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

South Glens Falls Central Schools reported two cases, staff members who were last in the building on March 2 and tested positive on March 2 and March 3.