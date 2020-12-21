Glens Falls Hospital sees surge in COVID-19 patients

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital now has more than twice as many coronavirus patients as it had at the peak of the virus earlier this year.

As of Monday morning, the hospital was caring for 25 people with coronavirus. At the previous peak of the virus, the hospital had 12 patients at one time.

One of the 25 patients is in intensive care. One patient was transferred from Albany Medical Center Hospital in an effort to keep that hospital from being overwhelmed. The rest of the patients are local people.

In an indication of how quickly the caseload is growing, Glens Falls Hospital on Friday had 16 coronavirus patients.

Moreau Town Hall also closed Monday after an employee tested positive.

