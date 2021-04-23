Glens Falls Hospital seeing success with COVID treatment

To qualify, patients must be high-risk because of their age or body mass index, or have kidney or liver disease, diabetes or a suppressed immune system.

“Thirty percent of this population were at risk of (hospital) admission,” Pearson.

But after the infusion of monoclonal antibodies, only 4% ever needed to be hospitalized due to COVID.

And some of those patients had to be hospitalized before the monoclonal antibodies had time to take effect. So Pearsall urged high-risk patients to get tested early and seek the treatment as soon as possible.

“Sooner is better,” he said.

No inpatients can get the treatment, according to the Food and Drug Administration. That means patients must get tested, get their results and then get a referral from their medical provider. Those who don’t have a medical provider can get a referral from an urgent care office.

The infusion takes about an hour, and patients remain at the center for another hour for observation. Only one person has had a side effect: a woman’s tongue started itching, Jameson said.

“We stopped the infusion and gave her some Benadryl and she was fine,” she said.