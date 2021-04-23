Glens Falls Hospital seeing success with COVID treatment

GLENS FALLS — A monoclonal antibodies clinic at Glens Falls Hospital has reduced high-risk COVID patients’ chance of being hospitalized from 30% to 4%, hospital officials said.
Although there’s still not enough for everyone, monoclonal antibodies are becoming a key part of treating high-risk patients who have COVID, they said.
The only problem: The antibodies must be administered within 10 days of the patient’s first symptom.
The treatment, which has been approved for emergency use, has been limited by the small amount of supply available. But that has improved, and hospital officials believe they now have enough for any high-risk patient who seeks help within the 10-day time frame.
Ten days can be a difficult timeline to reach, because it can take many days to get results back from a COVID test. The clock starts ticking from the day of the first symptom, not the day the person officially tests positive.
“It’s not that we won’t help you, it’s if you’re beyond 10 days, it won’t help you,” said the hospital's antimicrobial stewardship pharmacist, Matthew Pearsall.
So far, the hospital has infused 270 people, and 12 later had to be hospitalized.
“That’s very good odds, because these patients are at high risk,” said Ruth Jameson, nurse manager for the infusion center and vascular access.
To qualify, patients must be high-risk because of their age or body mass index, or have kidney or liver disease, diabetes or a suppressed immune system.
“Thirty percent of this population were at risk of (hospital) admission,” Pearson.
But after the infusion of monoclonal antibodies, only 4% ever needed to be hospitalized due to COVID.
And some of those patients had to be hospitalized before the monoclonal antibodies had time to take effect. So Pearsall urged high-risk patients to get tested early and seek the treatment as soon as possible.
“Sooner is better,” he said.
No inpatients can get the treatment, according to the Food and Drug Administration. That means patients must get tested, get their results and then get a referral from their medical provider. Those who don’t have a medical provider can get a referral from an urgent care office.
The infusion takes about an hour, and patients remain at the center for another hour for observation. Only one person has had a side effect: a woman’s tongue started itching, Jameson said.
“We stopped the infusion and gave her some Benadryl and she was fine,” she said.
The infusion clinic is in the hospital’s overnight sleep study center. Sleep studies were canceled during the pandemic — patients now do them at home — and the space allowed COVID-positive patients to get care without risk of infecting others. The hospital has another infusion center for people with cancer and other diseases, but those patients are too vulnerable to COVID to risk putting them near a person who has the virus.
At the sleep center, they’re using seven rooms, and each could hold two patients. They pair up household members when possible. Some days, no one gets an infusion. On Friday, nine people received the treatment.
The effort started in a corner of the Emergency Department, which had enough room for just two patients, or three in a squeeze. The sleep center has been a much better long-term solution, Jameson said.
“Now that we are infusing up on the third floor, every patient gets their own room with their own bathroom,” she said. “They have a recliner or a bed, depending on how ill they are. Two people, like a husband and wife — we’ll try to do them both at the same time. We have had mother and daughter come in together.”
Unlike the early days of the monoclonal antibodies, in which hospitals could not get enough, Glens Falls Hospital now has a steady supply. The hospital started, last December, with Lilly-Bamlanivimab. Lilly later determined the infusion worked better when mixed with Etesevimab and withdrew the first infusion.
Glens Falls Hospital officials had been watching the studies and had started offering Lilly-Bamlanivimab plus Etesevimab a month before Lilly announced that all infusions had to be mixed for better effectiveness. The hospital has enough of that mixture on hand now, as well as adequate supplies of Regeneron’s Casirivimab plus Imdevimab.
So it’s time for all high-risk patients to consider it, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Howard Fritz.
“This has proven to be a highly effective therapy, although it’s not a cure-all,” he said. “If you qualify, especially if you’re one of these high-risk patients, strongly consider it so we can reduce your risk of hospitalization and intubation.”
