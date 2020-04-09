Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital taking in New York City patients

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Glens Falls Hospital is now caring for two coronavirus patients from New York City, and Saratoga Hospital is caring for five.

All of them arrived by the end of the weekend, by ambulance — a long drive, so the sickest patients were not sent.

“It is more difficult for patients on ventilators to be transported,” said Dr. Howard Fritz, chief medical officer at Glens Falls Hospital, explaining that the New York City patients who are on ventilators are often “so critically ill that moving them may cause more harm than good.”

But Glens Falls Hospital officials say they are ready for the challenge, and sicker patients may be transported later.

“Identifying that particular ventilated patient who is critical but stable enough to transport is challenging, but when it does occur it may provide benefit to the downstate hospital who now has another intensive care unit room available for someone even sicker to be cared for,” Fritz said.

He added that Glens Falls Hospital could handle many more patients and has volunteered daily to take on more.

“We are all New Yorkers. We are all Americans. This is our mission, and our hospital team is proud to step up and help,” he said.