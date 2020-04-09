Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital taking in New York City patients

Glens Falls Hospital is now caring for two coronavirus patients from New York City, and Saratoga Hospital is caring for five.
All of them arrived by the end of the weekend, by ambulance — a long drive, so the sickest patients were not sent.
“It is more difficult for patients on ventilators to be transported,” said Dr. Howard Fritz, chief medical officer at Glens Falls Hospital, explaining that the New York City patients who are on ventilators are often “so critically ill that moving them may cause more harm than good.”
But Glens Falls Hospital officials say they are ready for the challenge, and sicker patients may be transported later.
“Identifying that particular ventilated patient who is critical but stable enough to transport is challenging, but when it does occur it may provide benefit to the downstate hospital who now has another intensive care unit room available for someone even sicker to be cared for,” Fritz said.
He added that Glens Falls Hospital could handle many more patients and has volunteered daily to take on more.
“We are all New Yorkers. We are all Americans. This is our mission, and our hospital team is proud to step up and help,” he said.
Workers have been studying all possible treatments to care for each patient.
“Our medical staff as well as our pharmacy team and others within our system are reviewing the medical literature and medical news bulletins multiple times each day in order to remain well-informed,” Fritz said. “The symptoms and acuities of patients suffering from COVID-19 are the same, whether they are from our region or from other regions, so we have a good handle on process, treatment and general care.”
The hospital has been caring for local patients with coronavirus for the past two weeks.
But unlike New York City, the upstate hospitals are not overwhelmed. They still have plenty of medication, beds, workers and ventilators.
Glens Falls and Saratoga hospitals have offered to send some ventilators downstate if needed, although none have been needed yet. The number of new patients needing ventilators downstate has dropped from a high of more than 300 a day to about 80 a day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in Thursday’s news conference.
Since people stay on ventilators for many days or weeks, the state had to find about 300 more ventilators every day. The reduction to about 80 additional ventilators a day has allowed the system to stay within its means, barely. Downstate hospitals are hooking up multiple patients to one ventilator and using BiPAP machines as low-pressure ventilators for less-sick patients.
Given that situation, Fritz said Glens Falls Hospital had to help out.
“We are facing an unprecedented crisis in New York City, New York state and across the country. Glens Falls Hospital remains committed to doing our part to care for the sick and to end this pandemic. That includes sharing the burden of patient care for the hardest-hit areas,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest pandemic updates
-
Big parade honors health care workers, wakes up Glens Falls
-
Local officials: Stay home, 'The virus can't travel by itself'
-
Officials urge coronavirus precautions while filling up
- 187 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.