GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital’s 2018 audit is out, but it doesn’t say how much money the hospital lost in 2018 from a new billing system.
The hospital lost $38 million in 2017 and CEO Dianne Shugrue said the billing system problem persisted through at least June 2018.
The hospital changed its accounting practices, moving to a new system a year earlier than required. Instead of reporting how much it charged for services and how much it collected, it now will report only how much it collected.
The balance sheet still shows a line for uncollectible debt — bills that were not paid — but it shows that at a zero for 2018.
Under the new system, the hospital now considers as a loss the actual expenses that went unpaid.
Previously, the hospital reported how much it billed that went unpaid. Bills tend to be much higher than the hospital’s actual expenses.
The hospital announced its 2018 financial results Thursday with a news release, but late in the day provided the actual financial documents. Those documents provide much more detail.
In total revenue received from medical bills, the hospital also saw improvement. It collected $13.4 million more, for a total of $319 million. That’s still much less than the hospital’s $356 million in operating expenses.
Accountant Paul Dowan of Whittemore, Dowen & Ricciardelli in Queensbury said the new accounting practices make sense.
“Book as revenue what you expect to collect,” he said.
He noted that medical bills often are sent out asking for much more than an insurer actually pays.
“But you already have a contract with CDPHP. You know how much they’ll pay,” he said. “You shouldn’t be sending out a bill for more than that.”
He noted that if the hospital was unable to collect on actual expenses, that should appear on the balance sheet on the “provision for bad debt” line, just as it did in 2017.
“What’s shocking is that they didn’t have a number there,” he said. “There’s no disclosure that says how much that is.”
He noted that the hospital would have had to change to the new accounting practices in the 2019 audit.
“They can elect to adopt early,” he said, but added that many institutions haven’t because so many changes are still being made to the new accounting practices.
The hospital adopted early because it is affiliating with Albany Medical Center next year, said Vice President Tracy Mills.
“In anticipation of affiliation, we proactively adopted the accounting change knowing that future financial statements would be consolidated,” she said.
The first consolidated financial statement would be for 2020.
Mills declined to say how much money was lost due to billing problems in 2018.
The hospital also filed its Form 990, an IRS tax document, on Thursday.
The 990 mainly repeated the data from the audit, in a less detailed form. But the 990 reports top salaries, which the audit does not.
In 2018, Shugrue was given a 10% raise and $46,236 in bonus and incentive compensation, for a total of $668,008.
CFO Mitch Amado received a 2% raise and $39,739 in bonus and incentive compensation, for a total of $388,299.
It’s unclear when the raises and bonuses were decided, but they could have been granted at the end of the year in response to the billing situation finally getting resolved.
