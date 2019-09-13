GLENS FALLS — The outpatient area of C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital was “restricted” Friday because of bedbug contamination.
“We had an individual come to the outpatient Cancer Center who we identified had bedbugs,” hospital spokeswoman Katelyn Cinzio said in an email. “In response, we are restricting the area and implementing a thorough cleaning to ensure the safety and well-being of all our patients and community.”
The hospital tried to contact all patients who had an appointment scheduled for Friday in the Cancer Center to tell them the area is restricted.
But hospital officials expect that area to be open to patients Monday morning, Cinzio said.
Patients or visitors who have concerns about exposure are asked to call Hillary Alycon, manager of infection prevention and control, at 518-926-2181.
