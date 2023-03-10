On Friday, Glens Falls Hospital reported zero patients in the ICU with COVID-19. The hospital currently has 11 patients with the virus.

Warren County Health Services reported 12 new COVID cases on Friday, including three results from home tests, and only six positives from Thursday.

The CDC’s most recent Community COVID Level update on Thursday listed Warren County in the low category.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was down to 2.6%.

Warren County Health Services’ next COVID vaccine clinic offering the Moderna bivalent booster shot is scheduled for Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center.

Washington County

According to New York State COVID data, out of the 118 test results reported in Washington County on Thursday, only seven positive COVID cases were recorded.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 4% on Friday.

The CDC’s most recent Community COVID Level update on Thursday, listed Washington County in the low category.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday, only 14 COVID-related deaths were reported across New York on Thursday.

On Friday, the state reported 1,283 new cases out of the 46,920 test results collected statewide.

According to the governor’s news release, 208 patients were admitted to the hospital with COVID on Friday, making the total number of hospitalizations 1,508 — 54 less than Thursday. There were 148 patients in the ICU, which is five less than Thursday’s report.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the state was at 2.4% on Friday.

As of Friday, 43,861,823 vaccine doses have been administered in New York and according to the CDC, 90.7% of state residents over 18 have completed the vaccine series, A total of 76.3% of people between the ages of 12 and 17 and 48.8% of residents 11 and under have completed the COVID vaccine series.