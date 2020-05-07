Glens Falls Hospital reopening immediately for outpatient care

GLENS FALLS — The state is letting Glens Falls Hospital reopen immediately for non-emergency surgeries.
The hospital has not been allowed to do outpatient surgeries and procedures, unless they were emergencies, since the pandemic began.
The goal was to create space for a surge of coronavirus patients, but the hospital never had more than about eight such patients.
The hospital will begin offering non-emergency outpatient care immediately, starting with simpler procedures. As the hospital ramps up and the number of patients increases, furloughed staff will be brought back as needed, hospital officials said in a news release.
Surgeries began Thursday with ear, nose and throat procedures, such as ear tubes for children. The hospital was able to begin immediately Thursday because it had proactively tested some patients in advance, in hopes of getting the waiver.
The state gave the hospital a waiver after the hospital provided a detailed plan showing that it would still be able to handle a surge of coronavirus patients.
The plan described how the hospital could increase its capacity by 54% if needed.
CEO Dianne Shugrue noted that non-emergency procedures are still very important.
“A planned procedure does not mean it is not medically urgent — these are patients who need a painful joint repaired, a diagnostic cardiac procedure, a gallbladder surgery and many other surgeries and procedures that are important to the health of our patients,” she said in a statement.
Patients must first be tested for coronavirus and can only receive non-emergency procedures if they test negative. They must quarantine before and after the procedure as well.
Patients who need to stay overnight will not stay in any unit used by coronavirus patients. The hospital has sterilized an entire wing that has not been used by any sick patients.
Coronavirus patients are also kept away from the outpatient procedure areas.
Shugrue also emphasized that the hospital has always been open for emergencies and that it is safe to go to the Emergency Department.
“If you have chest pains or you are injured — whatever the reason you think you should seek emergency care — we are open, we are taking every precaution to keep you safe, and keep our staff safe,” she said.
