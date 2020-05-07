Glens Falls Hospital reopening immediately for outpatient care

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GLENS FALLS — The state is letting Glens Falls Hospital reopen immediately for non-emergency surgeries.

The hospital has not been allowed to do outpatient surgeries and procedures, unless they were emergencies, since the pandemic began.

The goal was to create space for a surge of coronavirus patients, but the hospital never had more than about eight such patients.

The hospital will begin offering non-emergency outpatient care immediately, starting with simpler procedures. As the hospital ramps up and the number of patients increases, furloughed staff will be brought back as needed, hospital officials said in a news release.

Surgeries began Thursday with ear, nose and throat procedures, such as ear tubes for children. The hospital was able to begin immediately Thursday because it had proactively tested some patients in advance, in hopes of getting the waiver.

The state gave the hospital a waiver after the hospital provided a detailed plan showing that it would still be able to handle a surge of coronavirus patients.

The plan described how the hospital could increase its capacity by 54% if needed.

CEO Dianne Shugrue noted that non-emergency procedures are still very important.