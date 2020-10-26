Glens Falls Hospital releases details on how it handled COVID in first months

It was a somewhat maddening restriction. At hospitals outside the New York City outbreak, there was plenty of room for other patients even at the peak of the crisis. Glens Falls Hospital had a total of 12 coronavirus patients at the peak. And although that went on for weeks, that left the rest of the hospital empty. The hospital was allowed to do emergency non-COVID procedures, but few patients came, partly out of a fear of catching the virus and partly because they were urged to stay home unless it was an emergency, a difficult status for a non-doctor to gauge. The patients who arrived were sometimes much sicker and harder to cure because they had waited much longer than normal while having symptoms of heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening illnesses.