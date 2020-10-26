Glens Falls Hospital releases details on how it handled COVID in first months

GLENS FALLS — Employees at Glens Falls Hospital began worrying about, and preparing for, coronavirus long before the general public.
By the time the hospital had its first COVID-positive patient, on March 22, workers had been preparing for two months.
But they were not expecting people to get sick as fast as they did, nor did they expect to go through so much protective gear.
In a video produced by Behan Communications, a public relations agency owned by a member of the hospital’s board of governors, workers detailed what it was like to care for a dozen highly infectious patients at a time.
Patients arrived with oxygen levels sometimes so low that their organs were in danger of damage. But putting them on a ventilator didn’t seem to help many of them.
“It was like trying to ventilate a stone,” said Jim Keeley, manager of respiratory care services. “The lungs really didn’t expand. It was almost like they were suffocating.”
But when intensive care nurses tried to take patients off the ventilators, it was hard to predict what would happen.
“They’re on the ventilator for 10 days and they seem to be doing great … but they end up back on it,” said Debra Dudas, assistant nurse manager in the Intensive Care Unit.
They began to realize that putting a patient on a ventilator was no guarantee of survival — something they needed to make clear to the patient beforehand.
“Once you get on a breathing machine, the odds of coming off is not great,” said Dr. Dean Bain, president of medical staff. “We really needed to talk to the patient and talk to the families, which was difficult because they were not there.”
Because of the way the virus attacks organs and causes inflammation, ventilators weren’t particularly effective. Glens Falls Hospital officials learned that at the same time as medical workers throughout the country.
“Once they got on the breathing machine, people didn’t always do as well as they might have with other infections,” Bain said. “We realized we need to be very careful about who we put on a breathing machine.”
But that did not solve the problem of dangerously low oxygen levels.
“That’s the scary part. We’ve seen people come in and just go into respiratory failure right away. It’s this whole array of things that happen very quickly,” Dudas said.
That speed of failure — from a patient walking in under his or her own power to total collapse — was shocking, hospital employees said.
At the same time, the rest of the state was shutting down, there were limited N-95 face masks, and 366 Glens Falls Hospital employees were laid off because no hospital in the state was allowed to do non-emergency procedures.
It was a somewhat maddening restriction. At hospitals outside the New York City outbreak, there was plenty of room for other patients even at the peak of the crisis. Glens Falls Hospital had a total of 12 coronavirus patients at the peak. And although that went on for weeks, that left the rest of the hospital empty. The hospital was allowed to do emergency non-COVID procedures, but few patients came, partly out of a fear of catching the virus and partly because they were urged to stay home unless it was an emergency, a difficult status for a non-doctor to gauge. The patients who arrived were sometimes much sicker and harder to cure because they had waited much longer than normal while having symptoms of heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening illnesses.
The hospital lost about $20 million from non-emergency care in the months it had to stay closed, CEO Dianne Shugrue said.
Lack of supplies
When the pandemic struck, the hospital did not even have tests at first.
Erin Perkins, the senior director of laboratory services, recalled waiting on the shipping dock to receive the first tests and check them to make sure they worked.
A nurse printed face shields for the staff with a 3-D printer.
They also began trying to get medication before the crisis hit the area, applying multiple times before the hospital was finally approved to get into the remdesivir clinical trial.
When one patient “quickly decompensated,” the patient’s family asked for convalescent plasma therapy. The hospital contacted the Mayo Clinic to get into the plasma study, worked with Red Cross to find a donor, and were able to treat the patient. Hospital officials said the plasma is what saved his life.
When he got better, every employee involved in his care lined up along the hallways, 6 feet apart, to clap as he was wheeled out.
But there was nothing that worked every time. The virus kept throwing new problems at the doctors.
“The illness COVID-19 is unlike anything we have seen before in the world of medicine,” said Emergency Department Dr. Max Berube. “We have seen blood clots inside lungs, respiratory failure from viral pneumonia, organ inflammation. All caused by COVID-19.”
And patients also went through something that has not happened in previous epidemics. They were generally isolated, even from priests to perform the last rites.
Allowing other people in created two potential problems. Visitors could catch the virus, if they didn’t have it already. And if they did have it, they could spread it to hospital workers.
At first, hospitals also did not have enough protective gear to outfit many visitors.
To protect workers and the community, Glens Falls Hospital banned visitors, as did every other hospital in the state. Nursing homes followed suit, although some allowed visitors in when a resident was dying. For months, hospitals did not.
“Unfortunately, because of the risk to everyone, the community and our staff, we could not allow families to come in even when a patient was taking their last breath,” said Chief Nursing Officer Donna Kirker. “We had nurses there to hold the hands.”
But it was not enough, and the statewide decision eventually drew almost as much criticism as the state’s mask requirements.
It was hard on everyone, said Dr. Howard Fritz.
“The COVID patients, they went through something completely different than I’ve seen in my history as a physician. Probably the biggest part was they were isolated from their families,” he said.
Workers described, with pain in their voices, the efforts they went through to connect families virtually.
Jason Hare, director of patient experience, said he would never forget a woman who begged him to let her see her husband.
“I’ll never forget the look on her face as she was pleading with us,” he said.
She told him, “He’s all I have.”
Hare called the hospital's IT department and asked them if they could immediately hook up two iPads to let her connect with her husband.
“We set her up at a table and on the other end, in the ICU, was our nurse manager,” he said.
The nurse manager put on all the protective gear — gown, gloves, mask, face shield, hair bonnet — so she could stand in the patient’s room with the iPad.
“She held the iPad up to him. He was sedated and couldn’t speak,” he said. “She had an intimate conversation with him and told him she needed him to pull through … and I believe in that moment she was able to get that to him, even though they were separated by a screen.”
The husband made it.
After that incident, in mid-March, the hospital repurposed 12 iPads to make sure families could stay in touch.
Kirker helped families connect on happier occasions as well.
“I saw some examples of surprise birthday celebrations and calls that were really important to keep families connected,” she said. “We did what we could to make sure patients had regular contact with their loved ones.”
At the same time, hospital officials were trying to find more protective gear for the nurses. Due to the negative pressure machines, oxygen machines and other equipment in each room, the rooms were at least 75 degrees, Dudas said.
In addition to the heat, nurses had to change their protective gear 15 to 20 times a day, COVID unit nurse manager Kane Carpentier said. Among the items in very short supply were N-95 masks.
So workers built a room in which they could disinfect the masks with UV light.
In two days, workers turned a “giant storage room” into a room with UV lights and wires that hung the masks in such a way that light hit every part of them.
“It actually sanitizes the mask by allowing UV light to hit both sides,” said Frank Cheever, senior director of engineering and facilities.
The process is called ultraviolet germicidal irradiation.
Each mask was labeled and returned to its user after being decontaminated. Thousands of masks were reused.
At the height of the crisis, residents sent hundreds of meals to the hospital and organized a car parade to thank the health care workers for risking their lives.
Workers teared up on the video when they were asked about those gestures.
“I still get goosebumps thinking about it,” Dudas said of the car parade. “Just to come together an support us during this when they’re probably dealing with their own stuff, it’s really humbling.”
Ed Hanchett, senior director of medical imaging, said the parade was the most memorable day of the entire crisis.
“The timing couldn’t have been better,” he said. “All the emergency vehicles and car after car, it was amazing. They were coming to thank us. But I don’t think they realize how thankful we were and how much of an inspiration it was.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.
