Glens Falls Hospital reduces visitation hours by two hours

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital officials announced Tuesday that they will temporarily reduce hospital visitation hours by two hours starting Wednesday due to current high COVID-19 infection rates.

Visiting hours will now be limited to one period of time a day, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Each inpatient will still only be allowed one unique visitor per day, and they may not leave and return, or be replaced by another visitor during the visitation period.

Visitors will have to enter through the tower entrance, where they will be greeted and screened by security, according to a news release from the hospital on Tuesday.

Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times. One will be provided if needed.

Also, visitors will be asked to use hand sanitizer at the screening station.

There is no eating or drinking allowed in patient rooms at this time, officials said.

The hospital also noted exceptions, including:

On the day of discharge, one visitor may accompany the patient during the discharge process outside of visiting hours.

The Joyce Stock Snuggery: up to two support people (including a doula) will be allowed. For the Special Care Nursery, patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Emergency Department: Limited to one unique visitor per day who may leave and return if necessary. Staff will exercise their best clinical judgment in determining when visitation may be temporarily limited based on departmental needs. Compassionate exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Same-day surgeries and outpatient procedures: One visitor may accompany the patient during admission and rejoin them for the discharge process. Those accompanying a same-day surgical or procedural treatment patient may stay in the waiting area, or the Au Bon Pain cafe.

Some patients may be excluded from visitation due to their medical condition or safety requirements, officials noted. Visitors who are at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions, are discouraged from visiting at this time. Additionally, those who do not follow the visitation guidelines will be asked to leave.

Visitors must be 18 years of age and older.

