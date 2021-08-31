 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls Hospital president will retire
0 comments
breaking top story

Glens Falls Hospital president will retire

{{featured_button_text}}
Dianne Shugrue

Dianne Shugrue, president and CEO of Glens Falls Hospital, will retire at the end of the year following a 40-year career in the health care industry. Shugrue joined Glens Falls Hospital in 2007 and was later appointed president and CEO in 2013. 

GLENS FALLS — Dianne Shugrue, president and CEO of Glens Falls Hospital, will retire at the end of the year.

Shugrue, who led the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic, significant financial challenges and affiliation with Albany Medical Center, will end her 40-year career on Dec. 31. She spent the last 14 years at Glens Falls Hospital.

Paul Scimeca, senior vice president and chief operating officer, has been named the interim president and CEO.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Dianne Shugrue took over as president and CEO of the hospital at a crucial time. Her steady, courageous leadership, collaborative and personal approach and deep knowledge of health care have paid huge benefits for this hospital and this community,” said George Ferone, chairman of the hospital's board of governors, in a statement.

Shugrue joined the hospital in 2007 as an executive vice president and chief operating officer and was appointed president and CEO in 2013.

During her tenure, Shugrue helped cement the affiliation between Glens Falls Hospital and the Albany Med Health System. In addition, the hospital received Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, an achievement  only 8% of hospitals in the United States have reached.

“Whether through a once-a-century pandemic, achieving Magnet Recognition, or making sure that state-of-the-art, compassionate, high quality health care is a permanent fixture in the North Country — Glens Falls Hospital really has been here through it all,” Shugrue said in a statement. “I am so proud of the team here — it has been the honor of my career to serve as CEO of this hospital.”

This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com. retiri

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

0 comments
1
5
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two killed in Mississippi highway collapse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stefanik: Biden has 'blood on his hands'
Local

Stefanik: Biden has 'blood on his hands'

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on Thursday said President Joseph Biden is unfit to serve in the wake of the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed a dozen U.S. service members. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Saving a life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News