Glens Falls Hospital president will retire

GLENS FALLS — Dianne Shugrue, president and CEO of Glens Falls Hospital, will retire at the end of the year.

Shugrue, who led the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic, significant financial challenges and affiliation with Albany Medical Center, will end her 40-year career on Dec. 31. She spent the last 14 years at Glens Falls Hospital.

Paul Scimeca, senior vice president and chief operating officer, has been named the interim president and CEO.

“Dianne Shugrue took over as president and CEO of the hospital at a crucial time. Her steady, courageous leadership, collaborative and personal approach and deep knowledge of health care have paid huge benefits for this hospital and this community,” said George Ferone, chairman of the hospital's board of governors, in a statement.

Shugrue joined the hospital in 2007 as an executive vice president and chief operating officer and was appointed president and CEO in 2013.

During her tenure, Shugrue helped cement the affiliation between Glens Falls Hospital and the Albany Med Health System. In addition, the hospital received Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, an achievement only 8% of hospitals in the United States have reached.