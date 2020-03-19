Glens Falls Hospital preparing for surge in coronavirus patients

The hospital has also taken stock of its ventilators and is preparing to acquire more if needed. The hospital has 30 — far more than a typical rural hospital. Some hospitals in upstate New York have reported having only two. The hospital is also able to get more ventilators from training sites, it reported.

Ventilators are used to keep a patient breathing by forcing oxygen into their lungs. A percentage of people who contract the new coronavirus — including younger, healthy people — will need a ventilator for a couple of weeks before recovering. But without a ventilator, they could die.

Acquiring enough has been a major focus for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has asked the federal government for help. He has estimated that statewide there are only about 10% as many ventilators as would be needed if everyone gets sick at once. That’s one reason why people have been asked to stay home. If they do not spread the virus, it will progress more slowly and not overwhelm hospital resources.

In addition to ventilators, Glens Falls Hospital currently has seven negative pressure rooms. Those rooms are used to isolate contagious patients. It has the capacity to create additional negative pressure rooms if needed.

While it is using some of those rooms now, the hospital did not have any patients with the virus as of Wednesday night.