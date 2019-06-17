BOLTON — A team of nurses who now provide sexual assault exams for children as well as adults was honored Monday by the Wiawaka Center for Women.
Glens Falls Hospital has had nurse forensic examiners in the ER for many years. But under their new team leader, Nadia Giumarra, more nurses were recruited so that the team could be on duty 24 hours a day.
She also led the team to get trained in examinations for children, ages zero to 12. Now the team takes care of two to eight children a month, she estimated.
“It was a community need,” she said.
While children could be sent to Albany Medical Center for an examination, many of them never ended up going there.
“They were falling through the safety net,” she said.
Each victim is examined by one nurse, who stays with the victim through the entire process, no matter when the nurse’s shift actually ends.
“We never know when we get to go home at night,” Giumarra said. “We stay until the end. We stay with them one on one.”
That’s hard on the nurse but easier on the victim, who doesn’t have to describe the incident over and over to a stream of strangers.
The entire examination, which includes collecting physical evidence, taking photos and prescribing medication to prevent pregnancy, STDs and HIV, takes three to four hours. Then the nurse spends another two hours preparing and documenting everything for possible court prosecution. That includes potential DNA evidence, which the nurse gathers and prepares herself.
“It has to be dried and packaged in a certain way to prevent DNA cross-contamination,” Giumarra said. “We do meticulous documentation.”
The team has done well with its painstaking work. The evidence can be so overwhelming that the attacker pleads guilty.
“It can be so telling that maybe the victim won’t have to testify,” she said.
The nurses also reassure the victims, many of whom decide to go to court because they are empowered by the team.
“We tell them they’re doing the right thing. It’s not their fault,” nurse Carolyn Leeson said.
Nurse Melissa LaTour added that they also offer unwavering support.
“We believe them,” she said. “We feel that is why it’s so under-reported — people are not believed. We tell them it’s our job to believe them.”
But doing forensic crime work while also working as a nurse is not easy. On their days off, they often go to training to keep up their certification for pediatric, adolescent and adult forensic examinations. One nurse even had to leave the Wiawaka ceremony early to take a certification exam.
It’s a hard job, but it’s worth it, the nurses said.
“I feel really honored to do this,” LaTour said. “The kids — if we didn’t help them, who would? Someone has to help these people.”
Nurse Kayla Ryan added that she personally wants to help sexual assault victims.
“I have a lot of personal reasons why I do this,” she said. “Helping someone who is in a vulnerable position is very rewarding.”
They were awarded the Mary Fuller Women Helping Women award. Mary Fuller founded Wiawaka in 1903 on the shore of Lake George. She wanted to help young laundresses and millworkers in Troy and Cohoes escape the city and enjoy an affordable vacation.
For the last four years, the Wiawaka Center has recognized an organization or person who directly serves and affects local women. Past winners were the Soroptimists, Zonta Club of Glens Falls and Lake George Region Women for Women in Need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.