More than a fifth of new nurses leave their first job within a year, and many quit the profession altogether within two years.
So it’s a big deal that Glens Falls Hospital recently got its nurse residency program accredited — with distinction — to try to stop the bleeding.
Nurses at the hospital are given free classes for six months after they become RNs, and then they are mentored for another six months.
It’s already making a difference, said new nurse Emily Jenks.
“I had a patient pass away,” she said. “This was my first patient death, and it was also a patient that, it felt like, she shouldn’t have died.”
She was prepared for the idea of a hospice patient dying but not someone who was fighting to live.
But she was able to talk it over “at length” with experienced nurses, and her mentor is going to analyze with her every step leading to the death.
All that is helping her to accept the worst of outcomes.
The program also helped prepare her for unexpected situations.
“In nursing school, it’s impossible to cover all the potential things that could happen. Wounds sometimes that can be shocking and not knowing where to even begin,” she said.
So she took a wound care class through the program.
The hospital started a residency program three years ago, but completely revamped it over the last year to meet accreditation standards of the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
At first, it was just a series of classes. Now there’s a strong support network as well, which has been found to keep nurses in the profession.
“There’s a well-documented transition shock from nursing school to nursing,” Assistant Program Director Jamie Aliperti said. “We all know nursing is a hard job. These programs are the evidence-based way to support those nurses.”
Color coding
Many medical facilities hide emergencies from patients by announcing innocuous-sounding color codes. “Code red” is less likely to create a panic than “Fire!”
But the codes are unintentionally confusing medical professionals who work at several different facilities.
A survey of 12 hospitals in the region found seven different codes for evacuation, from code green to code E. A missing inmate was described by three different codes.
For an active shooter, half the hospitals simply announced that, sometimes with directions to run or hide. But the other half use "Code silver."
“So many health care workers work in multiple facilities, and all the facilities had different codes,” Laura Stebbins said at Wednesday’s Warren County Emergency Response and Preparedness committee meeting. “The challenge is always educating everyone.”
When she surveyed the hospitals, one switched its pediatric cardiac emergency code from white to blue when officials learned almost every hospital uses “pediatric code blue” in that circumstance.
But nobody else made any changes.
“There’s no consistency. Some use colors, some use plain language, some use letters, some use numbers,” she said.
Now that she has completed the survey, her next step is to look into creating consistent regional codes.
Chill for children
Throughout August, Cumberland Farms is raising money for five regional children’s hospitals, including the children’s hospital at Albany Medical Center.
The store will donate a nickel from every Chill Zone drink bought this month, including the popular Hyperfreeze frozen drinks.
Last year, Cumberland Farms donated $16,000 to Albany Medical Center and more than $151,000 to all five children’s hospitals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.