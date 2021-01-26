 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls Hospital nurse hit and killed by snowplow
0 comments
top story

Glens Falls Hospital nurse hit and killed by snowplow

{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A nurse at Glens Falls Hospital was hit and killed by a snowplow on Tuesday evening.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. in front of the hospital.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A spokesman told WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner, that the hospital community is heartbroken and is sending its prayers to the family.

Glens Falls Police did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

No further information was available.

Check back for updates. 

0 comments
9
48
8
300
55

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman admits to causing crash that killed two Cambridge residents; 4 to 12 years in prison likely

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News