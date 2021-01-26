Glens Falls Hospital nurse hit and killed by snowplow truck

GLENS FALLS — Police are investigating a fatal accident in which a snowplow operator struck and killed a Glens Falls Hospital nurse on Tuesday.

The accident happened at about 5:11 p.m. in the area of the loading dock at 100 Park St.

Glens Falls Police Chief Joseph Boisclair said when police arrived, medics were on the scene providing first aid to a female pedestrian who died from her injuries.

“Our preliminary investigation at this point determined that the operator of the vehicle was plowing snow and the pedestrian unknowingly walked behind the vehicle as it was backing up,” he said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Boisclair believes it was a private contractor hired by the hospital to plow the snow.

The crash remains under investigation. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Reconstruction Unit is assisting in the investigation. The Glens Falls Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said the hospital community is mourning the loss of one of its nursing staff.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends and colleagues. The accident is still under investigation at this time so no other details are available,” he said in an email.

