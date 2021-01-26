Glens Falls Hospital nurse hit and killed by snow plow

GLENS FALLS — A nurse at Glens Falls Hospital was hit and killed by a snow plow on Tuesday evening.
The accident happened just after 5 p.m. in front of the hospital.
A spokesman tells NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner, that the hospital community is heartbroken and is sending its prayers to the family.
Glens Falls Police did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
No further information was available.
Check back for updates.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
