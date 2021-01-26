 Skip to main content
Glens Falls Hospital nurse hit and killed by snow plow
GLENS FALLS — A nurse at Glens Falls Hospital was hit and killed by a snow plow on Tuesday evening.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. in front of the hospital.

A spokesman tells NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner, that the hospital community is heartbroken and is sending its prayers to the family.

Glens Falls Police did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

No further information was available.

Check back for updates. 

