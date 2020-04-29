Glens Falls Hospital still not allowed to perform elective surgeries after state review of coronavirus data

Surgery staff are prioritizing patients based on medical necessity.

“We will be assessing progress daily, and if all goes as planned as we anticipate it will, we anticipate being at 100% capacity by the end of May. Again, this may all change if new guidelines are published,” Hopper said.

He noted that the hospital has only five coronavirus patients currently, with two in intensive care.

“Capacity at any given moment is very fluid with patient discharges and admissions changing almost every hour. However, since postponing surgeries per the governor’s executive order on March 23, our average daily census is significantly below the 70% to 75% threshold,” he said.

But at Glens Falls Hospital, officials said they, too, meet all the requirements to reopen.

“Based on the data and the facts of the situation at Glens Falls Hospital, we are perplexed as to why we have been excluded from offering elective procedures and surgeries while Saratoga has not. We have greater capacity, fewer COVID-19 positive cases, fewer cases in the county and fewer admissions over the last 10 days,” said hospital spokesman Ray Agnew.

The hospital is asking for a waiver.