Glens Falls Hospital still not allowed to perform elective surgeries after state review of coronavirus data

Saratoga Hospital was able to reopen Tuesday, but Glens Falls Hospital is still closed, by state order.
That means Glens Falls Hospital will not be able to bring back furloughed workers immediately to provide elective treatment and surgeries. Emergency care is still being provided.
State officials decided that Glens Falls Hospital might need to handle a surge of coronavirus cases.
It “has a capacity issue,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Wednesday’s news conference, adding that he’s only allowing hospitals to reopen if there is “no fear for a COVID surge.”
The news came as a surprise to Glens Falls Hospital officials, who spent the last week trying desperately to get details from the state on how to reopen. The state had promised to give guidance and had said that in the region, only Albany County hospitals must refuse elective surgeries.
But state officials never gave Glens Falls Hospital the promised “guidance,” so the hospital did not reopen Tuesday. Doctors there said it was unfair that Saratoga Hospital got to reopen.
Saratoga Hospital is smaller than Glens Falls Hospital, with 171 beds. Glens Falls Hospital has 391 beds.
But Saratoga Hospital has handled far more coronavirus patients than Glens Falls Hospital, ranging from a high of 16 patients to an average of about 12 patients. In the last week it has slowed down considerably, to six to eight patients.
The most Glens Falls Hospital has had was 12, three weeks ago. Other than that one day, the hospital has hovered around six coronavirus patients per day.
Hospital officials at both sites expected to be able to reopen, and Glens Falls Hospital was flooded with calls from furloughed employees hoping to get back to work.
The hospital can appeal to the state for a waiver, said Jim Malatras, president of SUNY Empire State College. He is a Cuomo aide who has been seated with him at the daily press conferences.
He said the state Department of Health made the decision to not allow Glens Falls Hospital to reopen. The department looked at data from every county before deciding which counties could reopen hospitals.
“What they’re seeing in that data is increasing hospitalizations, possibly,” he said of Warren County.
There has been a surge of positive cases in the last week, mostly driven by nursing homes. About 150 nursing homes residents in Warren and Washington counties have tested positive as of Monday, with more test results coming back every day.
However, only a few of those residents have been taken to the hospital for care.
At Saratoga Hospital, officials are opening slowly.
“There is a significant amount of planning to safely operationalize bringing the operating room facilities back online for these procedures. To that point, we are slowly, cautiously scheduling surgeries, starting at about 50% of our surgery capacity,” said spokesman Peter Hopper.
Surgery staff are prioritizing patients based on medical necessity.
“We will be assessing progress daily, and if all goes as planned as we anticipate it will, we anticipate being at 100% capacity by the end of May. Again, this may all change if new guidelines are published,” Hopper said.
He noted that the hospital has only five coronavirus patients currently, with two in intensive care.
“Capacity at any given moment is very fluid with patient discharges and admissions changing almost every hour. However, since postponing surgeries per the governor’s executive order on March 23, our average daily census is significantly below the 70% to 75% threshold,” he said.
But at Glens Falls Hospital, officials said they, too, meet all the requirements to reopen.
“Based on the data and the facts of the situation at Glens Falls Hospital, we are perplexed as to why we have been excluded from offering elective procedures and surgeries while Saratoga has not. We have greater capacity, fewer COVID-19 positive cases, fewer cases in the county and fewer admissions over the last 10 days,” said hospital spokesman Ray Agnew.
The hospital is asking for a waiver.
“We are engaged with the Department of Health and our regional elected officials to find out what we have to do to be able to start offering elective procedures — most importantly for the health of the community that trusts us to do our best for them, but also for the health of our hospital,” Agnew said.
He noted that the hospital’s revenues are at 50% or less than they were this month a year ago, and the hospital had to furlough 350 employees because it is bringing in so little money.
“In order to remain the region’s most important health care safety net, and to protect the jobs of health care heroes within the walls of this hospital, we have to be allowed to safely and prudently begin to offer the elective procedures our community needs,” Agnew said. “We are ready to start caring for patients today — we have stringent protocols in place, our COVID-19 positive patients are cohorted. Though we will only be offering outpatient surgical procedures, we have a wing established where no infected patients have been should we need to access it.”
