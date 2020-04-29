Glens Falls Hospital not allowed to reopen after state reviews coronavirus data

Saratoga Hospital was able to reopen Tuesday, but Glens Falls Hospital is still closed, by state order.
That means the hospital will not be able to bring back furloughed workers to provide elective treatment and surgeries. Emergency care is still being provided.
State officials decided that Glens Falls Hospital might need to handle a surge of coronavirus cases.
It “has a capacity issue,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Wednesday’s press conference, adding that he’s only allowing hospitals to reopen if there is “no fear for a COVID surge.”
The news came as a surprise to Glens Falls Hospital officials, who spent the last week trying desperately to get details from the state on how to reopen. The state had promised to give guidance and had said that in the region, only Albany County hospitals must refuse elective surgeries.
But state officials never gave Glens Falls Hospital the promised “guidance,” so the hospital did not reopen Tuesday. Doctors there said it was unfair that Saratoga Hospital got to reopen.
Saratoga Hospital is smaller than Glens Falls Hospital, with 171 beds. Glens Falls Hospital has 391 beds.
But Saratoga Hospital has handled far more coronavirus patients than Glens Falls Hospital, ranging from a high of 16 patients to an average of about 12 patients. In the last week it has slowed down considerably, to six to eight patients.
The most Glens Falls Hospital has had was 12, three weeks ago. Other than that one day, they have hovered around six coronavirus patients per day.
Hospital officials at both sites expected to be able to reopen, and Glens Falls Hospital was flooded with calls from furloughed employees hoping to get back to work.
The hospital can appeal to the state for a waiver, said Jim Malatras, president of SUNY Empire State College. He is a Cuomo aide who has been seated with him at the daily press conferences.
He said the state Department of Health made the decision to not allow Glens Falls Hospital to reopen. The department looked at data from every county before deciding which counties could reopen hospitals.
“What they’re seeing in that data is increasing hospitalizations, possibly,” he said of Warren County.
There has been a surge of positive cases in the last week, mostly driven by nursing homes. About 150 nursing homes residents in Warren and Washington counties have tested positive as of Monday, with more test results coming back every day.
However, only a few of those residents have been taken to the hospital for care.
