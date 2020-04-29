Glens Falls Hospital not allowed to reopen after state reviews coronavirus data

The most Glens Falls Hospital has had was 12, three weeks ago. Other than that one day, they have hovered around six coronavirus patients per day.

Hospital officials at both sites expected to be able to reopen, and Glens Falls Hospital was flooded with calls from furloughed employees hoping to get back to work.

The hospital can appeal to the state for a waiver, said Jim Malatras, president of SUNY Empire State College. He is a Cuomo aide who has been seated with him at the daily press conferences.

He said the state Department of Health made the decision to not allow Glens Falls Hospital to reopen. The department looked at data from every county before deciding which counties could reopen hospitals.

“What they’re seeing in that data is increasing hospitalizations, possibly,” he said of Warren County.

There has been a surge of positive cases in the last week, mostly driven by nursing homes. About 150 nursing homes residents in Warren and Washington counties have tested positive as of Monday, with more test results coming back every day.

However, only a few of those residents have been taken to the hospital for care.

