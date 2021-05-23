Glens Falls Hospital medical staff donates $20,000 to son of nurse struck by plow truck

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Hospital medical staff is raising money for the education fund of the only child of a nurse who was killed last winter in the hospital parking lot.

Kristen Stevenson died on Jan. 26 when she was struck by a plow truck.

Police said she walked behind the vehicle as it was backing up just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Stevenson was a nurse in the cardiac catheterization lab.

Hospital officials created an education fund for her son Landon, 13.

This month, the medical staff donated $20,000 to the fund.

“And also today, we challenge all members of the medical staff to step up and make a personal contribution to the fund. Our goal is to at least double this $20,000 in memory of Kristin and to help insure Landon’s future,” said Dr. Christopher Mason, president of the Glens Falls Hospital medical staff.

Local financial planning firm Legacy Planning Partners is managing the fund.

The accident is still under investigation by police and OSHA, and the hospital has been told that will take up to 18 months.