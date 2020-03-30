Glens Falls Hospital makes video visitation easier with iPads

GLENS FALLS — It’s a hard time to be sick. No visitors are allowed at any hospital, leaving people very lonely as they battle through illness and injury.
Now, Glens Falls Hospital nurses are handing out iPads to connect patients to their families.
“We had a patient in the ICU. His wife badly wanted to connect with him. She was impressing upon us how important it was for him to hear her voice. He was sedated at the time,” said Jason Hare, director of patient experience.
“We brought her an iPad. The nurse manager for the ICU connected. She brought the iPad close to the patient’s face and his wife talked to him for about 10 minutes. I could tell how relieved she was just being able to see his face and talk to him.”
The husband made it. He’s back home now.
It was clear to Hare that he needed to make it possible for many more families to video-call each other.
“We’re seeing, especially right when we changed the visitation policy, how stressful it is for families not to be physically close to their loved ones who are in the hospital,” he said.
So he “repurposed” 12 iPads that the hospital wasn’t using and the IT department set them up to make FaceTime and Google Duo calls. Those are video conferencing calls that can be made with any Apple or Android phone.
The program isn’t just helping family members at home. Nurses are certain that family bonds can help people heal. They didn’t want to lose that even when they had to keep visitors out to avoid spreading coronavirus.
“This is our best attempt to facilitate family connection,” Hare said.
Nurses can usually prop up the iPad for the patient, if the patient can’t hold it. In the ICU, nurses usually have to hold the iPad themselves.
“But it’s worth it,” Hare said.
The iPads are sterilized between uses. Nurses check out an iPad for any patient who asks for one, and help them make a call if they don’t know how to do it.
“All patients have to do is contact their nurse and let them know they want to use an iPad to connect,” Hare said, adding that many patients already bring their own device into the hospital for video calls.
“So far we have enough to meet the need,” he said.
If a family wants to connect with a sedated person, they can ask the patient’s nurse or call the patient experience department at 518-926-3450 to set up a call.
