Glens Falls Hospital makes video visitation easier with iPads

GLENS FALLS — It’s a hard time to be sick. No visitors are allowed at any hospital, leaving people very lonely as they battle through illness and injury.

Now, Glens Falls Hospital nurses are handing out iPads to connect patients to their families.

“We had a patient in the ICU. His wife badly wanted to connect with him. She was impressing upon us how important it was for him to hear her voice. He was sedated at the time,” said Jason Hare, director of patient experience.

“We brought her an iPad. The nurse manager for the ICU connected. She brought the iPad close to the patient’s face and his wife talked to him for about 10 minutes. I could tell how relieved she was just being able to see his face and talk to him.”

The husband made it. He’s back home now.

It was clear to Hare that he needed to make it possible for many more families to video-call each other.

“We’re seeing, especially right when we changed the visitation policy, how stressful it is for families not to be physically close to their loved ones who are in the hospital,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}