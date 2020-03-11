Glens Falls Hospital limiting visitors

GLENS FALLS – The hospital is limiting visitors to limit the spread of the new coronavirus to patients.

All visitors will now be screened at hospital entrances. Patients will be allowed in, but visitors will not be permitted to enter if they have a fever or respiratory symptoms, have had close contact with an individual who has a positive test for COVID-19, or have travelled in the past 14 days to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea. Those locations may expand as the pandemic spreads.

In addition to the screening, Glens Falls Hospital will limit the number of visitors. Each patient will be allowed one person who will be screened to visit them. This includes outpatient treatment areas, primary care, the Emergency Department and all other areas except the Joyce Stock Snuggery.

There, new mothers will be allowed two people.

All visitors must be at least 16 years old.

“We recognize that in certain circumstances these guidelines will need to be modified, and we will do so on a case by case basis,” hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said.

Glens Falls Hospital has also set up a Novel Coronavirus Hotline, which will have information and connect to the state Department of Health and the county Public Health Department. The hotline is 518-926-HELP (4357).

