Glens Falls Hospital joins study on treating long-term COVID lung damage

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital is the first site in the United States studying a treatment for COVID-19 lung injuries.

The hospital has joined a Phase 2 study that will treat local patients.

Doctors will administer an inhaled medication that may help patients admitted to the hospital with breathing difficulty due to coronavirus.

The first Glens Falls Hospital patient joined the study last week.The hospital may have many more takers for the program: There are 15 patients with coronavirus at the hospital now, more than at any one time before during the pandemic.

Theravance Biopharma Ireland Limited is developing the new drug, called inhaled pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, to treat acute lung injury associated with COVID-19. The drug reduces inflammation.

The study will recruit about 200 participants at sites in multiple countries. It is a randomized, double-blind study, which means patients and doctors won't know who gets the medication and who gets a placebo.