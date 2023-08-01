GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital officials are asking the public not to fly drones near or over the facility after a drone flew over the hospital on Monday evening at the same time a LifeNet helicopter was attempting to land.

“This could have resulted in a catastrophic accident had the drone come into contact with the helicopter, putting lives at risk,” the hospital said in a news release.

The statement went on to say that the airspace around the hospital is private property and permission is required in order operate a drone over the hospital. The hospital uses drones for inspection of the facility and promotional efforts. They are piloted by licensed professionals and a flight plan is filed with the Federal Aviation Administration.

People who have a reason to obtain drone footage of the hospital can contact the Hospital and Community Engagement office at 518-926-5900 or by email at marketing@glensfallshosp.org.

“We want to emphasize that unauthorized drone flights over Glens Falls Hospital are dangerous and could result in a catastrophic event,” the hospital said.