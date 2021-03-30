 Skip to main content
Glens Falls Hospital issues scam alert
Glens Falls Hospital issues scam alert

Glens Falls Hospital

Glens Falls Hospital warned its patients of a telephone scam Tuesday.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital warned its patients of a telephone scam Tuesday.

Patients of the hospital's medical centers are receiving phone calls from a person claiming to be calling on behalf of their medical provider.

The scammer has asked patients for their Medicare information, and it some cases asked for other financial information.

Hospital officials warned that patients shouldn't give their information over the phone unless they know the caller. Instead, they should hang up and call their provider's office directly.

