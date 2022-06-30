Glens Falls Hospital improving its parking areas

GLENS FALLS — Parking at Glens Falls Hospital is in the process of getting a face-lift.

A project addressing parking lots A and B at the hospital, which spokesman Ray Agnew said were "deteriorating," is currently underway.

"It will be safer for pedestrians with clearer walkways protected by guard rails, more lighting, and improved drainage," Agnew said.

The parking lots are going to have more done to them than just a repave.

Agnew said that there will be 10 new spaces added as a part of the project. Those new spaces will include parking for people who have disabilities.

There will be new signage put in place to make navigating the hospital's campus easier for patients and visitors looking for parking.

And while parking will remain free, there will be a new gate put in place, according to Agnew.

"Patients and visitors will have their parking pass validated free of charge when they enter the hospital and are screened," he said in an email on Thursday.

But where are visitors and patients supposed to park while the work is being done?

Agnew said that the project is being done in stages.

"We divided A lot into two sections, moved valet parking, and had visitors and patients park on one side while we worked on the other," he said.

Discussion of multiple parking projects at the hospital began last year, and Agnew said that the hospital's facilities team has been working on a comprehensive plan for several parking areas.

He said that an employee lot will be worked on once this first part of the project is complete.

"We needed to get the patient and visitor parking on the west side of the campus addressed first," he said.

All of the parking lots at the hospital are going to be looked at, and Agnew said that many will receive major work. The project for parking lots A and B is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

