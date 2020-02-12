Glens Falls Hospital, Hudson Headwaters join forces in Salem

SALEM — Hudson Headwaters Health Network is partnering with Glens Falls Hospital to expand primary care in Salem.
Starting April 1, the Salem Medical Center will be open three days a week — up from the two days a week that it has been open for the past year, the hospital announced Wednesday afternoon.
It is a significant turnaround at a medical center that Glens Falls Hospital planned to close 14 months ago.
It is also only the second time that Hudson Headwaters and Glens Falls Hospital have partnered on patient care.
A family nurse practitioner from Hudson Headwaters will work every Wednesday at the center, at 213 South Main St.
Dr. Barney Rubenstein will continue to work there on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FNP Michael Bailey will provide care on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Last year, the hospital began paying Hudson Headwaters’ hospitalists, who had been based at the hospital to focus on patients from the Hudson Headwaters Health Network. Their job had been to decrease the amount of time each Emergency Department patient had to stay in the hospital and ensure continuity of care during the patient’s hospital stay, and they were tapped to provide that for all patients.
Likewise, Glens Falls Hospital will pay Bailey’s salary for the one day a week he spends at Salem Medical Center.
The hospital saw a 40% reduction in its primary care workforce last year, and this is the first sign that it is adding primary care providers.
Bailey has been a full-time family nurse practitioner at Hudson Headwaters’ two urgent care sites, on Broad Street in Glens Falls and at Warrensburg Health Center. He will continue that work, four days a week.
Glens Falls Hospital described Bailey in glowing terms.
He is “a respected nurse practitioner known to many local patients for his compassionate approach to care,” spokeswoman Katelyn Cinzio wrote in an email.
She said the hospital wanted to add Bailey because of the needs in Salem.
“Glens Falls Hospital is committed to ensuring the patients and communities we serve have local access to vital medical services,” she wrote. “This initiative is the result of ongoing discussions Glens Falls Hospital leadership has had with our Salem team, community members and our health care partners about the community’s needs.”
In Salem, Supervisor Sue Clary was delighted.
“When I got the news, I was dancing,” she said. “Three days a week is a whole lot better than two days, which is a whole lot better than 14 months ago when it was going to be zero days.”
She personally argued with hospital officials when they said they wanted to close. She raised money, brought in state representatives and went public eventually to show the hospital how much the rural, elderly community needed the medical center. The hospital relented and kept the center open — but only two days a week.
Clary then turned to Hudson Headwaters for help. She didn’t expect the two to join forces.
“That’s pretty huge,” she said. “For them to start that, and over us, that’s extraordinary.”
She had been critical of the hospital in the past, but now she sees things differently.
“I’ve been to some meetings (with both groups) and there felt like there was a common thread. It was their desire to serve. It was just getting to it,” she said.
She now agrees that there are many regulatory and financial issues that can stand in the way.
“With everything they have going on in their worlds, Salem is a small place,” she said. “There are people that are trying to do the right thing and they have to navigate a system.”
From her office, she can see the medical center, and in the past she has worried that one day she would look over to see the hospital moving out.
She had pinned her hopes on a roving medical van to be run by Hudson Headwaters, but the agency won’t be able to get that program started until at least 2021.
“It was, how do we hold on that long?” Clary said.
Now those fears have been somewhat laid to rest.
“I believe this says the intent is they do want to serve the community of Salem,” she said. “I am so thankful.”
