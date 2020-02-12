Glens Falls Hospital, Hudson Headwaters join forces in Salem

She personally argued with hospital officials when they said they wanted to close. She raised money, brought in state representatives and went public eventually to show the hospital how much the rural, elderly community needed the medical center. The hospital relented and kept the center open — but only two days a week.

Clary then turned to Hudson Headwaters for help. She didn’t expect the two to join forces.

“That’s pretty huge,” she said. “For them to start that, and over us, that’s extraordinary.”

She had been critical of the hospital in the past, but now she sees things differently.

“I’ve been to some meetings (with both groups) and there felt like there was a common thread. It was their desire to serve. It was just getting to it,” she said.

She now agrees that there are many regulatory and financial issues that can stand in the way.

“With everything they have going on in their worlds, Salem is a small place,” she said. “There are people that are trying to do the right thing and they have to navigate a system.”

From her office, she can see the medical center, and in the past she has worried that one day she would look over to see the hospital moving out.