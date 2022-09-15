 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Glens Falls Hospital, Hudson Headwaters Health Network team up on laboratory

  • 0
Glens Falls Hospital, Hudson Headwaters Health Network team up on laboratory

Seen here is Hudson Headwaters Health Network's West Mountain Family Health facility. Hudson Headwaters and Glens Falls Hospital have teamed up to open a laboratory services facility at the site. 

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday officially opened a laboratory services facility at West Mountain Family Health.

Glens Falls Hospital operates three phlebotomy draw stations at the site, designed to provide efficient service for patients. The new, expanded lab’s hours are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the facility at 161 Carey Road in Queensbury.

Hudson Headwaters’ CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland said the organization’s leadership team has developed partnerships with many health care organizations throughout the region to collaborate and develop creative ways to provide health care.

“We consistently explore strategies to increase access and improve patient experiences. Our partnership with Glens Falls Hospital allows for increased hours of lab services, which results in greater convenience for our community members. We are grateful for the opportunity to plan and complete this service with Glens Falls Hospital,” he said in a news release.

People are also reading…

The Glens Falls Hospital laboratory allows patients to have samples taken for testing in support of both primary care services and specialty care. Testing can be ordered by a patient’s primary care provider or a specialty physician and any patient with a valid provider order can access these services at West Mountain Family Health. Patients do not need to be patients of Hudson Headwaters to receive lab testing.

Hospital CEO Paul Scimeca said both organizations have experienced positive outcomes after developing laboratory services at Hudson Headwaters’ Moreau Family Health and Women’s Health in Glens Falls.

“Glens Falls Hospital and Hudson Headwaters share a commitment to providing quality health care to the communities throughout this region,” he said in a news release. “The partnership at West Mountain Family Health improves access to both primary care and lab services for local residents and their families, while making it even easier to access additional testing. We look forward to continuing to partner with Hudson Headwaters to support the needs of our community.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

“The Zoom Monarch": How the Queen used modern technology 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News