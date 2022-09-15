Glens Falls Hospital, Hudson Headwaters Health Network team up on laboratory

QUEENSBURY — Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday officially opened a laboratory services facility at West Mountain Family Health.

Glens Falls Hospital operates three phlebotomy draw stations at the site, designed to provide efficient service for patients. The new, expanded lab’s hours are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the facility at 161 Carey Road in Queensbury.

Hudson Headwaters’ CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland said the organization’s leadership team has developed partnerships with many health care organizations throughout the region to collaborate and develop creative ways to provide health care.

“We consistently explore strategies to increase access and improve patient experiences. Our partnership with Glens Falls Hospital allows for increased hours of lab services, which results in greater convenience for our community members. We are grateful for the opportunity to plan and complete this service with Glens Falls Hospital,” he said in a news release.

The Glens Falls Hospital laboratory allows patients to have samples taken for testing in support of both primary care services and specialty care. Testing can be ordered by a patient’s primary care provider or a specialty physician and any patient with a valid provider order can access these services at West Mountain Family Health. Patients do not need to be patients of Hudson Headwaters to receive lab testing.

Hospital CEO Paul Scimeca said both organizations have experienced positive outcomes after developing laboratory services at Hudson Headwaters’ Moreau Family Health and Women’s Health in Glens Falls.

“Glens Falls Hospital and Hudson Headwaters share a commitment to providing quality health care to the communities throughout this region,” he said in a news release. “The partnership at West Mountain Family Health improves access to both primary care and lab services for local residents and their families, while making it even easier to access additional testing. We look forward to continuing to partner with Hudson Headwaters to support the needs of our community.”