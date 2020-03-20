Glens Falls Hospital has tested nearly 600 people for coronavirus, but awaits test results for most

The state lab recently said tests could include half as many swabs as before, essentially doubling the number of tests each hospital and medical site can perform. But that change was not enough to save the Albany community testing program.

Among the problems with not testing those who do not need to be hospitalized is that many employers are requiring a test before an employee with minor symptoms, like a cough, can return to work. If the workers can’t get a test, that can cause workforce problems at manufacturers and other businesses helping to make protective gear and equipment for hospitals.

In just a week, the state has run out of most of its gowns, gloves and masks. Cuomo asked businesses Friday to retool to make those items and offered to fund the purchase of equipment or whatever they might need. He also offered to fund startups that would begin making the equipment. In the meantime, health care workers are reusing masks, and in some cases downstate even using a scarf as a mask.