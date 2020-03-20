Glens Falls Hospital has tested nearly 600 people for coronavirus, but awaits test results for most

In fewer than six days, Glens Falls Hospital has tested nearly 600 people for the coronavirus. How many of them actually have it?
That’s yet to be determined. It is taking three to seven days for results to come back for a test, hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said Friday.
Most people with symptoms can isolate themselves at home while they wait for results. But in the hospital, each possible case forces health care workers to use precious resources: gowns, masks and gloves.
On Wednesday, there were nine patients who might have the virus. By Friday, the hospital had gotten results back for two of them. Both were negative. But as they were taken off the coronavirus precautions, others arrived, and now the hospital is waiting on test results for 11 patients.
Making matters worse, test supplies are running low.
Most local hospitals announced Thursday night that they will stop testing the community. Glens Falls Hospital said it will continue, but that it needs more testing kits.
Albany Medical Center announced it will only test patients in its hospital, and St. Peter’s Health Partners announced it would only test health care workers with symptoms at its testing site.
“The difficult decision was made in order to conserve testing resources for those at highest risk, including inpatients, symptomatic direct care workers and those with high-risk exposure to the virus,” Albany Medical Center said in a news release.
The hospital advised most people to simply do home and wait it out, quarantining themselves during the course of the virus. Only those who need to be hospitalized should go to the hospital.
“People who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, but have not been determined by a doctor to require hospital care, are advised to follow the recommended 14-day home quarantine and any treatment regimen recommended by their doctor,” the hospital's new release stated.
Later in the day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo seemed surprised to hear that. He said he wanted to keep up the number of tests, highlighting it as a victory.
“New York has been very aggressive about increasing our number of tests. We have the testing so high in New York right now that we’re testing per capita more than China or South Korea. So we have done a great job of ramping up the number of tests,” he said. “Finding positives is a good thing because then we can isolate and track back.”
He said the state had tested 32,000 people in total, including 10,000 on Thursday alone.
He did not address any plan to get more tests to the testing sites.
Glens Falls Hospital said it would try to continue its community testing program.
“We are trying our best to keep it going,” Agnew said. “We’re hoping more materials and swabs become available. We need more testing materials.”
The state lab recently said tests could include half as many swabs as before, essentially doubling the number of tests each hospital and medical site can perform. But that change was not enough to save the Albany community testing program.
Among the problems with not testing those who do not need to be hospitalized is that many employers are requiring a test before an employee with minor symptoms, like a cough, can return to work. If the workers can’t get a test, that can cause workforce problems at manufacturers and other businesses helping to make protective gear and equipment for hospitals.
In just a week, the state has run out of most of its gowns, gloves and masks. Cuomo asked businesses Friday to retool to make those items and offered to fund the purchase of equipment or whatever they might need. He also offered to fund startups that would begin making the equipment. In the meantime, health care workers are reusing masks, and in some cases downstate even using a scarf as a mask.
“We will pay a premium for these products. If you have a business that doesn’t manufacture these exact items but you have the equipment and you believe you can … if you can make them, we will give you funding to do it, to get the right equipment, the personnel,” Cuomo said. “I am asking businesses to be creative. I can’t mandate that businesses make something, but I can offer financial incentives.”
The mask shortage appeared to support the decision Glens Falls Hospital made, more than a week ago, to begin rationing masks as if there was a shortage. It has not been a popular decision, as health care workers worry about their safety. However, the Centers for Disease Control is now even supporting the use of a scarf “as a last resort,” which is an indication of how serious the situation is expected to become.
But before it gets to that point, Glens Falls Hospital is receiving donations from many companies who have construction-grade N95 masks, which the CDC says is also acceptable.
"Our community has already started to respond. Companies large and small are donating masks and other supplies to GFH. It is incredibly gratifying to see how our friends and neighbors are stepping up," Agnew said.
If those run out as well, volunteers are preparing to sew washable, reusable homemade masks.
"This is absolutely an option in a surge that stresses our capacity," Agnew said. "Volunteer Services here at Glens Falls Hospital has quite a number of volunteers who said they are willing to take on the task of sewing the masks."
Some nurses have tried to bring in an N95 mask from home to wear for extra protection, but the hospital is not allowing that.
"We need to be consistent throughout the house and not create a 'haves' vs. 'have nots' situation," Agnew said.
Update on local cases
There is good news regarding local coronavirus cases.
The Glens Falls Veterans Affairs clinic did not have a suspicious coronavirus case. But workers there reacted with an abundance of caution for a case that turned out to not be a coronavirus case.
In addition, the one person who tested positive in Warren County is recovering.
That person’s spouse was also showing symptoms, which can be a fever, cough or even pneumonia. But the spouse’s test has come back negative.
The other two people living in the house had no symptoms. They were tested anyway — even though those tests are generally negative until the person is symptomatic — and both came back negative.
The person has an underlying respiratory ailment, which makes the virus far more dangerous. But, for the last two days, the person is feeling better, county Administrator Ryan Moore said.
“We are very thankful for today’s news on this family,” he said.
Washington County officials are still not giving out any details about the person who tested positive there. The person was in quarantine prior to testing positive, due to travel abroad. It’s not clear how long the person was in quarantine and whether the person had contact with anyone locally before the quarantine, which generally begins as soon as the person gets home from his or her trip.
But Public Health officials have now contacted anyone who could have had contact with the person, county Attorney Roger Wickes said.
Wickes didn’t have a condition report on the person, but the person is not hospitalized, he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Cuomo orders all non-essential businesses closed
-
Glens Falls Hospital has tested nearly 600 people for coronavirus, but awaits test results for most
-
Hudson Headwaters helping Glens Falls Hospital: It's 'all hands on deck'
-
New York bans gatherings, nonessential workers to stay home
- 193 updates