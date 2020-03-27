Glens Falls Hospital has first cases, including nurse, with coronavirus

A nurse at Glens Falls Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus.

That's the first health worker in the area confirmed to have the virus.

Glens Falls Hospital also officially has its first cases: Two of the many patients that the hospital has been caring for with virus symptoms have had test results come back positive.

Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew confirmed all three positive tests Friday morning.

The nurse did not infect the two patients; they came in as possible virus cases.

At Saratoga Hospital, five patients have coronavirus.

Saratoga Hospital is outfitting its nurses with N95 masks, while Glens Falls Hospital is using surgical masks unless a patient needs a treatment that tends to send spit into the air, such as an emergency intubation.

At Hudson Headwaters Health Network, nurses are now using N95 masks for any close contact, such as a flu test, with patients who may have the virus.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 4 Wow 13 Sad 75 Angry 28

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.