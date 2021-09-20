Glens Falls Hospital has 23 COVID patients

Glens Falls Hospital is treating 23 coronavirus patients, including four in the intensive care unit as of Monday.
Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said about 90% of hospitalized patients in this region are unvaccinated.
The hospital had the most patients on Jan. 22, with 39.
Warren County Health Services on Monday reported 15 new cases and 30 recoveries. The current caseload stands at 204.
Nine people are in the hospital, which is one less than Sunday. Three are in critical condition and the rest are moderately ill, according to a news release. Two people have moderate illness outside of the hospital.
All of the new cases involve community spread of the illness, including one person who had been on the Queensbury school campus. There have also been workplace and household exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices.
“We have had a number of cases recently where people went to work or school while ill with COVID-19,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones explained. “If you have as much as a sniffle, please stay home and make arrangements for a COVID test.”
On Monday, the county released an updated breakdown of cases by zip code. Queensbury had the highest number of cases with 84. That was followed by Glens Falls with 49 and Lake George with 23.
Warren County’s positivity rate as of Sunday was 3.6% and the weekly average was 4.8%.
Three of the new cases were among the people who are fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of “breakthrough” cases to 370, or 0.86%, out of 42,973 fully vaccinated residents. Of those cases, 348 had mild illness, 11 became moderately ill. Two were seriously ill and three critically ill. Six elderly residents with extensive prior health issues died.
About two-thirds of Warren County residents are fully vaccinated. A total of 71% have received one dose.
The county also released an updated map of vaccination rates by zip code. The highest vaccination rate was the tiny hamlet of Bakers Mills with 99% followed by Bolton Landing at 84.5%. This was followed by Chestertown with 75.5%; Lake George, 73.2%; North River, 72.5%; Adirondack, 71.4% and Queensbury, 71.1%.
Glens Falls was at 64.4% followed by Silver Bay, 64.1%; Johnsburg, 63.8%; Wevertown, 63.5%; Hague, 59.8%; Brant Lake, 58.4%; Warrensburg, 57.6%; Stony Creek, 56.9%; Diamond Point, 53.6%; Lake Luzerne, 51%.
Two zip codes had vaccination rates under 50% — Athol at 49.3% and North Creek at 47.3%.
The county is waiting on state guidance before it begins to schedule booster clinics for people ages 65 and older.
There are vaccine clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Sept. 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building.
A clinic will also take place on Thursday at Johnsburg Central School from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Washington County
Washington County on Monday reported 21 new cases and 24 recoveries. There are 167 active cases. Ten people are in the hospital.
Twelve of the cases have ties to other cases including spread through households, workplaces and school and community activities. The other nine have no identified source of infection.
The daily positivity rate was 2% and the seven-day average was 4.4%.
One-third of the new cases — seven — involve people who have been fully vaccinated. This brings the total number of breakthrough cases up to 211, or 0.62%, of the 33,868 people who have completed a vaccine series.
About 58.8% have received one dose and 55.3% are fully vaccinated.
There are upcoming clinics on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Greenwich Central School and on Sept 30 at Whitehall Central School during the same time. For more information, call 518-746-2400. Walk-ins are welcome.
Saratoga County and statewide
Saratoga County did not provide updated statistics as of 4 p.m. on Monday.
Saratoga County’s daily positivity rate was 2.7% and the seven-day average was 3.2%. A total of 65.7% of Saratoga County residents are fully vaccinated and 70.2% have gotten one dose.
The state also did not have new statistics as of Monday afternoon.
Statewide, 62.4% of residents are fully vaccinated and 70% have received at least one dose.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.