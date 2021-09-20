Glens Falls Hospital has 23 COVID patients

Glens Falls Hospital is treating 23 coronavirus patients, including four in the intensive care unit as of Monday.

Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said about 90% of hospitalized patients in this region are unvaccinated.

The hospital had the most patients on Jan. 22, with 39.

Warren County Health Services on Monday reported 15 new cases and 30 recoveries. The current caseload stands at 204.

Nine people are in the hospital, which is one less than Sunday. Three are in critical condition and the rest are moderately ill, according to a news release. Two people have moderate illness outside of the hospital.

All of the new cases involve community spread of the illness, including one person who had been on the Queensbury school campus. There have also been workplace and household exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices.

“We have had a number of cases recently where people went to work or school while ill with COVID-19,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones explained. “If you have as much as a sniffle, please stay home and make arrangements for a COVID test.”