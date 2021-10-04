Glens Falls Hospital has 22 COVID patients, as some staff return to work

Glens Falls Hospital has 22 coronavirus patients in house, and a few hospital workers who were suspended have returned to the job after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, 38 workers had been suspended for not being vaccinated, according to spokesman Ray Agnew. That number is down from 44 on Sept. 27, the deadline for hospital workers to get the vaccine.

Agnew said the staffing shortage across the region and nation, along with the high volume of patients and severity of illness, have made hospital operations more challenging.

“So far, we have been able to manage thanks to a heroic and loyal staff that is taking on extra shifts and extra on-call duties. We have also hired additional agency staff to help,” he said in an email.

Warren County reported 23 new cases on Monday and 20 recoveries. The active caseload stands at 228, according to a news release.

A total of 213 people have mild illness. Two people are in critical condition, and 11 have moderate illness. Two people are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

County officials said all of the new cases involve community spread of the virus. Recent cases stem from exposure through households and workplaces, out-of-state travel and youth sports.