Glens Falls Hospital has 22 COVID patients, as some staff return to work

Glens Falls Hospital has 22 coronavirus patients in house, and a few hospital workers who were suspended have returned to the job after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Friday, 38 workers had been suspended for not being vaccinated, according to spokesman Ray Agnew. That number is down from 44 on Sept. 27, the deadline for hospital workers to get the vaccine.
Agnew said the staffing shortage across the region and nation, along with the high volume of patients and severity of illness, have made hospital operations more challenging.
“So far, we have been able to manage thanks to a heroic and loyal staff that is taking on extra shifts and extra on-call duties. We have also hired additional agency staff to help,” he said in an email.
Warren County reported 23 new cases on Monday and 20 recoveries. The active caseload stands at 228, according to a news release.
A total of 213 people have mild illness. Two people are in critical condition, and 11 have moderate illness. Two people are moderately ill outside of the hospital.
County officials said all of the new cases involve community spread of the virus. Recent cases stem from exposure through households and workplaces, out-of-state travel and youth sports.
Two involve people who had been on campus in the Glens Falls and North Warren school districts.
Glens Falls school has 52 people under quarantine and reported one new case on Friday, according to the district’s website.
North Warren Superintendent Michele French said in a message on the district’s website that school officials were informed of two positive students, one in the high school wing and one in the elementary school. No additional quarantines are being ordered because of the duration of exposure, vaccination status of students and staff and fact that mask-wearing and social-distancing procedures were followed.
Warren County reported 10 “breakthrough” cases, bringing the total to 494, or 1.14%, out of 43,456 fully vaccinated residents. All but 30 of the cases involved mild illness. Nineteen people were moderately ill, two seriously ill and one was critically ill before recovery. Eight elderly residents with extensive health issues died after contracting the virus.
The county’s positivity rate is 3.9% and the weekly average is 4.2%.
The county urges residents to wear masks and face coverings in public indoor places, do not go to work or school if feeling sick, wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.
In addition, Warren County released its weekly breakdown of COVID-19 cases by zip code. Queensbury had the most cases with 93, followed by 75 in Lake George and 11 in Warrensburg.
Warren County has three upcoming clinics. Two will take place on Tuesday. There will be a first dose clinic from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Glens Falls Middle School cafeteria. It is open to the public. Another one will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building.
There will be a booster shot and third-dose clinic at the municipal center on Thursday from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
On Oct. 12, there is a first and second dose clinic at the Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID-19 testing facility from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 518-761-6580 or visit warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.
Warren County’s vaccination rate stands at 67.8%. A total of 71.9% have received at least one dose.
Washington County
Washington County on Monday reported that it was monitoring 139 active cases. Since Friday’s report, it picked up 62 new cases. There were 65 recoveries. Three people are in the hospital.
Of the new cases, 34 had ties to other cases, including spread through households, workplaces and school or community activities. The remaining 28 have no identified source of exposure at this time.
Washington County’s daily virus positivity rate is 2% and the weekly average is 3.9% as of Sunday.
Washington County added 26 breakthrough cases. This brings the total to 334, or 0.97%, of the 34,449 people who are fully vaccinated.
Washington County has scheduled a series of vaccine clinics for Thursdays. They will take place this Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hartford Central School. Clinics at the same time will be held on Oct. 14 at Salem Central School, Oct. 21 at Whitehall Central School and Oct. 28 at Argyle Central School.
Washington County announced on Monday that the clinics are now open to include those eligible for the Pfizer booster doses. However, walk-ins are not permitted for booster shots.
For more information about how to register, visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus or call Washington County Public Health at 518-746-2400.
The county’s vaccination rate is 56.3% and 59.7% have received at least one dose.
Saratoga County and statewide
Saratoga County did not report updated figures as of 5 p.m. on Monday.
The state reported that 2,896 new cases were added, a positivity rate of 2.37%. There are 2,208 in the hospital. Twenty-four people died.
