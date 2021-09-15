Glens Falls Hospital has 17 COVID patients — most since February

About 58.3% of residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 55% are fully vaccinated.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County did not report any updated numbers as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The county on Tuesday reported 77 new cases. The county is currently monitoring 318 active cases. Thirty people are hospitalized.

The positivity rate is 3.8% and the weekly average is 3.7%.

Nearly 70% people have received one dose of the vaccine and 65.3% are fully vaccinated.

New statewide mask mandates

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced that face coverings are now required at state-regulated child care facilities for children ages 2 and older, as well as for all staff and visitors.

Hochul also directed that the masks be required of all residents and staff at all residential congregate programs operated, licensed, certified or approved by the Office of Children and Family Services, according to a news release.

The mandate applies regardless of vaccination status.