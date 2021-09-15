Glens Falls Hospital has 17 COVID patients — most since February

Glens Falls Hospital had 17 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning — the most since February.
One person was in the intensive care unit and three were out of isolation. There were 12 patients the previous day.
Warren County picked up 28 new cases of the virus, the county announced Wednesday. A total of 17 people recovered, which leaves 227 active cases — also the highest since Feb. 5.
Nine Warren County residents are hospitalized with one in critical condition — unchanged from the day before. The other patients are moderately ill. There are two people with moderate illness outside of the hospital, according to a news release.
These new cases come on top of the 20 that the county reported on Tuesday.
All of the new cases during this two-day period involve community spread of the virus. Warren County Health Services said a significant number of people are sending their children to school — despite the students have signs of illness, according to a news release. The county said people should not go to school or work while feeling ill and should seek a COVID-19 test.
The new cases involved out-of-state travel, workplace exposures and youth sports practices, according to the county.
Twelve of the cases involved people who are fully vaccinated, bringing the total number of “breakthrough” cases to 331 — or 0.78% — out of 42,691 people who are fully vaccinated.
Warren County's positivity rate as of Tuesday was 9.3% and the seven-day average was 6.6%.
There are reports of cases at three local school districts.
- The Glens Falls City School District on Tuesday reported two new positive cases — one at the high school and one at the middle school. Ninety people are under quarantine, according to the district’s website.
- Queensbury on Tuesday reported one new case of a person who was last in the building on Saturday.
- The Lake George Central School District on Wednesday reported two new cases, bringing the total to 16 — three in the elementary school, nine at the junior-senior high school and four districtwide, according to its website.
The county also provided an updated list of the following COVID exposures:
- Target store, Queensbury, Sept. 8 and Sept. 9, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. both days in checkout area.
- Walmart, Quaker Road, Queensbury, Sept. 6 and Sept. 7, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Mask worn.
- American Eagle store, Route 9, Queensbury, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., mask worn.
- The Boathouse Restaurant, Sept. 6, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- O’Toole’s Restaurant, Sept. 5 and Sept. 6. No mask worn.
- Mohican tour boat, Beach Road, Lake George, Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. No mask worn.
The county has scheduled a third-dose clinic for the immunocompromised on Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center drive-up COVID testing site.
There are vaccine clinics scheduled for the public on Monday at Pregis LLC at 300 Lower Warren St. in Glens Falls from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Sept. 21 and Sept 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building; and Sept. 23 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Johnsburg Central School.
About 70.6% of Warren County residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 66.5% are fully vaccinated.
Washington County
Washington County on Wednesday reported 25 new cases and 20 recoveries. The county is monitoring 162 active cases. Three people are hospitalized.
Of the new cases, nine have ties to other cases and the other 16 have no identified source of exposure.
Washington County's COVID positivity rate was 8.7% and the weekly average is 6.9%.
Six of the cases involve people who were fully vaccinated. This brings the total number of breakthrough cases up to 178, or 0.53% out of 33,586 residents who have completed a vaccine series.
There is a clinic scheduled for Thursday at the Hartford Central School District. The county just added a clinic on Friday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. There are also ones scheduled for Sept. 23 at Greenwich Central School and Sept. 30 at Whitehall Central School. All will take place from 3 to 6 p.m.
About 58.3% of residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 55% are fully vaccinated.
Saratoga County
Saratoga County did not report any updated numbers as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The county on Tuesday reported 77 new cases. The county is currently monitoring 318 active cases. Thirty people are hospitalized.
The positivity rate is 3.8% and the weekly average is 3.7%.
Nearly 70% people have received one dose of the vaccine and 65.3% are fully vaccinated.
New statewide mask mandates
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced that face coverings are now required at state-regulated child care facilities for children ages 2 and older, as well as for all staff and visitors.
Hochul also directed that the masks be required of all residents and staff at all residential congregate programs operated, licensed, certified or approved by the Office of Children and Family Services, according to a news release.
The mandate applies regardless of vaccination status.
"With the delta variant on the rise, requiring masks at state-regulated child care, mental health and substance abuse facilities is a key part of our broader strategy for slowing the spread of the virus, reopening our economy safely, and protecting vulnerable members of our population," Hochul said in a news release. "For children under 12 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, masks are the best line of defense against COVID-19 infection. This new mask requirement ensures that children in our child care facilities receive the same protection as children in our schools."
Hochul said that this requirement for masks in child care facilities follows CDC guidance.
In addition, the governor announced that she has directed the state Department of Health to allow emergency medical technicians to be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. This would add 2,000 trained vaccinators to the ranks. In addition, another 50,000 EMTs will be able to receive training to help administer the shots.
The state had not put any updated statistics as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
