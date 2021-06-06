Glens Falls Hospital group participates in Heart Walk in memory of Kristen Stevenson

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A group of Glens Falls Hospital employees and spouses turned out on a sultry Sunday morning to participate in the American Heart Association’s 2021 Capital Region Heart Walk & Digital Run Experience.

The American Heart Association said an estimated 1 million walkers across the nation were expected to participate in individual walks.

The local team was dubbed “Kristen’s Angels” in memory of Kristen Stevenson, the cardiac catheter lab nurse who died at age 33 after being struck by a snowplow truck in January.

As part of the walk, on the Betar Byway in South Glens Falls, hospital employees raised money for AHA through pledges and personal donations.

The Heart Walk raises money to fight heart disease and stroke, “which is what Stevenson’s life was all about,” said one hospital employee.

