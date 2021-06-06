 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls Hospital group participates in Heart Walk in memory of Kristen Stevenson
0 comments
top story

Glens Falls Hospital group participates in Heart Walk in memory of Kristen Stevenson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
'Kristen's Angels'

Barbara McDermott, Glens Falls Hospital's nursing director, center (holding multiple red flowers), is joined by fellow hospital employees and spouses Sunday morning near the Betar Byway in South Glens Falls. The group was minutes away from participating in the American Heart Association's 2021 Capital Region Heart Walk & Digital Run Experience. Front row, from left: Missy Potter, Margaret Carpenter, Tara Carpentier, Barbara McDermott, Kara Gates, Samantha David; back row: Bianca Fuller, James Mooney, Cindy Hernadez and Mary Radloff.

 Bob Condon,

Barbara McDermott, Glens Falls Hospital's nursing director, accompanied by fellow hospital employees and spouses, talks Sunday about the group's participation in the American Heart Association's 2021 Capital Region Heart Walk & Digital Run Experience. The group walked in memory of cardiac catheter lab nurse Kristen Stevenson. Joining McDermott were Missy Potter, Margaret Carpenter, Tara Carpentier, Kara Gates, Samantha David, Bianca Fuller, James Mooney, Cindy Hernadez and Mary Radloff.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A group of Glens Falls Hospital employees and spouses turned out on a sultry Sunday morning to participate in the American Heart Association’s 2021 Capital Region Heart Walk & Digital Run Experience.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The American Heart Association said an estimated 1 million walkers across the nation were expected to participate in individual walks.

The local team was dubbed “Kristen’s Angels” in memory of Kristen Stevenson, the cardiac catheter lab nurse who died at age 33 after being struck by a snowplow truck in January.

As part of the walk, on the Betar Byway in South Glens Falls, hospital employees raised money for AHA through pledges and personal donations.

The Heart Walk raises money to fight heart disease and stroke, “which is what Stevenson’s life was all about,” said one hospital employee.

0 comments
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: RSVP of Warren and Washington Counties

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News