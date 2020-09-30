Glens Falls Hospital getting tele-help

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital emergency room doctors can now get help from a neurologist at Massachusetts General Hospital as they treat stroke patients.

The doctors at Massachusetts General are deeply familiar with all kinds of strokes, including ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, and their great variety of causes. Glens Falls Hospital can “leverage the latest advancements in virtual care” through the new program, said Dr. Anand Viswanathan, director of Massachusetts General TeleStroke Services.

The program allows doctors to consult via video-conferencing at the patient’s bedside. The Massachusetts General doctor can see brain imaging during the consult.

The program should result in quick diagnoses, leading to quicker treatment. Most of the time, patients are diagnosed and treated at Glens Falls Hospital, but the program will also help doctors determine when a patient should be transferred to Albany Medical Center for specialized care.

The hospital could consult with Albany Med, if it weren’t for one problem.

“Albany Medical Center does not currently have a tele-neurology program,” said hospital spokesman Ray Agnew. “We do transfer three to five patients a month to their excellent stroke center.”