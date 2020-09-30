Glens Falls Hospital getting tele-help

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital emergency room doctors can now get help from a neurologist at Massachusetts General Hospital as they treat stroke patients.
The doctors at Massachusetts General are deeply familiar with all kinds of strokes, including ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, and their great variety of causes. Glens Falls Hospital can “leverage the latest advancements in virtual care” through the new program, said Dr. Anand Viswanathan, director of Massachusetts General TeleStroke Services.
The program allows doctors to consult via video-conferencing at the patient’s bedside. The Massachusetts General doctor can see brain imaging during the consult.
The program should result in quick diagnoses, leading to quicker treatment. Most of the time, patients are diagnosed and treated at Glens Falls Hospital, but the program will also help doctors determine when a patient should be transferred to Albany Medical Center for specialized care.
The hospital could consult with Albany Med, if it weren’t for one problem.
“Albany Medical Center does not currently have a tele-neurology program,” said hospital spokesman Ray Agnew. “We do transfer three to five patients a month to their excellent stroke center.”
All of the Massachusetts General doctors in the program are certified in New York and credentialed at Glens Falls Hospital.
Glens Falls Hospital is the area’s designated Stroke Center. It recently received the an achievement award in care of strokes from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
Glens Falls Hospital earned the award by using the most up-to-date medications and treatments, as well as handling discharge instructions properly.
“Glens Falls Hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients ...” said Cassandra Moore, Glens Falls Hospital’s director of neurology and the stroke program.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.