Glens Falls Hospital getting ready for the new coronavirus

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital is taking steps to prepare for patients with the new coronavirus.
While it has plenty of N95 masks, which are used by staff around anyone with an airborne illness, it has ordered more.
“We have been informed by the Department of Health that there is no shortage of N95 masks, and in fact we are expecting an additional delivery of masks shortly as requested,” said hospital spokesman Ray Agnew.
But the hospital is locking up the masks to make sure they don’t get taken by panicked patients or staff.
“All hospitals have been advised to secure masks as there have been widespread reports of theft from hospitals,” Agnew said. “We are following established protocols for the distribution of masks to insure patient, staff and community safety and to be sure our supply of masks is protected.”
But they are still available to staff. They must be worn whenever someone enters the room of a patient who has the flu, for example.
“N95 masks are to be worn as personal protective equipment while caring for any patient who has flu, COVID-19 or any airborne spread respiratory disease,” Agnew said.
The hospital does have several unused wings, but it is not preparing one of them for a surge of patients. Instead, the hospital is preparing negative pressure rooms.
Negative pressure rooms are commonly used in hospitals to prevent highly contagious diseases from spreading through contaminated air. The rooms use ventilation to create so-called "negative" pressure so that air can flow into the room but not back out. Air naturally flows from areas with higher pressure to areas with lower pressure.
Those rooms are scattered throughout the hospital’s units.
They would be needed in the event of a local outbreak.
“To properly isolate patients with airborne pathogens we need to put them in a negative pressure room,” Agnew said.
The hospital doesn’t have a unit entirely made up of negative pressure rooms. But the hospital does have many of those rooms, on various units. That means the hospital can’t easily designate one unit for virus patients.
On Monday, the hospital sent out a special edition of its in-house bulletin to notify staff of the latest guidelines on how to handle the virus.
“We are strictly following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines as it relates to this population, and how staff need to be equipped with personal protective equipment for their care,” Agnew said.
So far, there are no confirmed cases at the hospital or anywhere else in Warren County.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.