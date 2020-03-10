Glens Falls Hospital getting ready for the new coronavirus

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital is taking steps to prepare for patients with the new coronavirus.

While it has plenty of N95 masks, which are used by staff around anyone with an airborne illness, it has ordered more.

“We have been informed by the Department of Health that there is no shortage of N95 masks, and in fact we are expecting an additional delivery of masks shortly as requested,” said hospital spokesman Ray Agnew.

But the hospital is locking up the masks to make sure they don’t get taken by panicked patients or staff.

“All hospitals have been advised to secure masks as there have been widespread reports of theft from hospitals,” Agnew said. “We are following established protocols for the distribution of masks to insure patient, staff and community safety and to be sure our supply of masks is protected.”

But they are still available to staff. They must be worn whenever someone enters the room of a patient who has the flu, for example.

“N95 masks are to be worn as personal protective equipment while caring for any patient who has flu, COVID-19 or any airborne spread respiratory disease,” Agnew said.

