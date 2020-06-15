Glens Falls Hospital gets $13 million shot in the arm but still has fiscal challenges

People are waiting urgently for care.

Glens Falls Hospital still hasn't brought back half its furloughed workers, including for the outpatient mental health care department, he said.

A counselor said she had a waiting list of more than 20 people for the hospital’s outpatient mental health care services. The program usually has a waitlist, she said, and it’s gotten worse because half of the counselors at the Behavioral Health Center for Children and Families are still furloughed.

There are staff members on furlough at the other mental health centers too, Agnew said.

“We continue to responsibly and safely ramp up across all of our service lines, but we are not at full operating capacity,” he said.

Private counseling groups switched to telemed and continued to counsel patients via telephone and videoconferencing.

But a year before the pandemic, hospital officials said they did not have the resources to keep providing outpatient mental health care and could not keep up with demand. Another group was poised to take over this month but suddenly dropped out last week, citing the coronavirus crisis without any details as to what effect it had on the plans.