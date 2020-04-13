Glens Falls Hospital furloughs 337 workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital has announced the temporary unpaid furloughing of 337 employees across many areas of the hospital.

The action comes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the hospital to concentrate on critical services to address the disease.

The furloughed employees work in areas not directly related to essential care or COVID-19 patient care. Executive leaders have taken a voluntary cut in pay as well.

Hospital executives intend to preserve the employees' jobs, and they will be brought back when possible, according to a statement released Monday morning by the hospital.

Employees who have been furloughed will be able to apply for federal and state assistance programs, and the hospital will cover both the employer and employee contributions for insurance so they can maintain full health, dental and vision coverage at no cost, the statement says.

The hospital is following an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo for all New York hospitals to temporarily suspend elective procedures and clinical services that can safely be postponed. These necessary actions have hurt the hospital's finances, according to the statement.

“We deeply value the contributions of all team members and making changes to our teams’ employment status is never easy. Like other hospitals and clinics in the region and across the country, we have made this decision so that we can focus resources on essential clinical services and ensure we’re positioned to continue caring for members of the community who are affected by COVID-19,” said Dianne Shugrue, Glens Falls Hospital president and CEO.

