Glens Falls Hospital, Fort Hudson to mandate vaccines

Under the new policy, all employees — including physicians, nurses, support staff, contractors and all those with clinical or nonclinical responsibilities — must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

A limited number of exemptions and deferrals will be approved under the policy.

Those with exemptions and deferrals will be required to undergo weekly COVID tests for the length+ of their deferrals.

Employees without proof of vaccination or a proper deferral or exemption will be fired.

On Wednesday, Albany Medical Center announced a similar policy for its 10,000 employees. The two hospitals belong to the Albany Medical Health System.

Also on Friday, Fort Hudson Health System announced a vaccine mandate for all new employees at its Nursing Center.

Effective immediately, any new employee at the center will be required to have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine before starting work. The vaccine series must be completed by a prescribed time period.

Students in clinical rotations will be required to be vaccinated as of Sept. 1.

Fort Hudson Nursing Center has vaccinated 99.5% of residents and 89% of employees, the health service network said.