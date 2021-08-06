Glens Falls Hospital, Fort Hudson to mandate vaccines

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital will require all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 1 or face termination, the hospital announced on Friday.
The announcement comes amid a nationwide rush to inoculate the unvaccinated as the number of new COVID-19 cases surges due to the highly transmissible delta variant.
Warren and Washington counties are experiencing "substantial" transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency recommends all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor settings in areas with substantial and "high" levels of transmission of the virus.
Dianne Shugrue, the hospital's president and CEO, said the new policy aligns with the hospital's mission to provide quality care for patients while prioritizing public safety.
“We have undergone extensive and careful consideration of requiring our team to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients, staff and community,” she said in a statement. “The effects of this pandemic have been devastating, but the hope of moving forward towards a better tomorrow starts with the vaccine.”
Of the hospital employees, 86% have been fully vaccinated to date, according to a news release.
Under the new policy, all employees — including physicians, nurses, support staff, contractors and all those with clinical or nonclinical responsibilities — must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.
A limited number of exemptions and deferrals will be approved under the policy.
Those with exemptions and deferrals will be required to undergo weekly COVID tests for the length+ of their deferrals.
Employees without proof of vaccination or a proper deferral or exemption will be fired.
On Wednesday, Albany Medical Center announced a similar policy for its 10,000 employees. The two hospitals belong to the Albany Medical Health System.
Also on Friday, Fort Hudson Health System announced a vaccine mandate for all new employees at its Nursing Center.
Effective immediately, any new employee at the center will be required to have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine before starting work. The vaccine series must be completed by a prescribed time period.
Students in clinical rotations will be required to be vaccinated as of Sept. 1.
Fort Hudson Nursing Center has vaccinated 99.5% of residents and 89% of employees, the health service network said.
Existing employees who belong to the union will not be required to be vaccinated.
The new policy affects Nursing Center employees only since they work with patients deemed high risk.
Fort Hudson is strongly encouraging employees at all its affiliates to get vaccinated.
“The current situation has been defined as the pandemic of the unvaccinated," Andrew Cruikshank, CEO of Fort Hudson Health System, said in a statement. “After so much progress being made, it is distressing to see what is happening, in spite of having available tools to prevent it.”
