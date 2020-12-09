Glens Falls Hospital fires employee over flu shot

That was Amorosi’s situation.

She used to get the flu vaccine yearly. But one year, after getting it, she felt sick for eight months.

“My skin literally hurt. My clothes hurt. It lasted eight months out of the year,” she said. “I thought it was a fluke. Normally I’m healthy all year long. I got the flu shot the second year, the same thing happened. I felt like crap for about eight months. So the third year I said, heck with this, I’m going to try not getting it, and I wasn’t sick all year long.”

To test her theory, in the fourth year she got the flu vaccine again.

“I had the same reactions, except it was amplified and it lasted about 10 months,” she said. “I’ve never gotten the flu shot since and I’ve never had any problems.”

Well, once she was even more sick, for about six to eight weeks, which she blamed on being surrounded by people who had the flu vaccine.

She went to an allergist in Saratoga to describe her reactions, in hopes of qualifying for an exemption, but the allergist said there was no way to prove her reactions were connected to the flu vaccine.

“There was no test she could give me,” she said.