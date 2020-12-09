Glens Falls Hospital fires employee over flu shot

A 27-year employee of Glens Falls Hospital was fired last week after she refused to get a flu shot.
Lisa Amorosi, who checks in patients at the Cancer Center, said she had a bad reaction to the flu vaccine twice, and had worn a mask during the six-month flu season for the last five years instead of getting the vaccine.
She noted the vaccine isn't overwhelmingly effective, so it seemed reasonable to wear a mask instead. The CDC says the vaccine is typically 40% to 60% effective.
But this year, the hospital required all non-allergic workers to get it.
“As health care workers providing care to some of the most vulnerable in our population, we determined that the responsible stance to take within our organization is to make flu vaccination mandatory. This is the norm, not the exception, among almost all Capital Region hospitals,” said spokesman Ray Agnew.
The hospital paid for an independent allergist to evaluate each employee who did not want the vaccine. Those who were allergic to certain components were offered a different version of the vaccine. There is an egg-less version, for example. Those who were allergic to components that are essential to the vaccine were given an exemption. But those who were not allergic had to get the vaccine.
They could get it in a series of smaller doses, or get a nasal vaccine, but they could not get an exemption.
That was Amorosi’s situation.
She used to get the flu vaccine yearly. But one year, after getting it, she felt sick for eight months.
“My skin literally hurt. My clothes hurt. It lasted eight months out of the year,” she said. “I thought it was a fluke. Normally I’m healthy all year long. I got the flu shot the second year, the same thing happened. I felt like crap for about eight months. So the third year I said, heck with this, I’m going to try not getting it, and I wasn’t sick all year long.”
To test her theory, in the fourth year she got the flu vaccine again.
“I had the same reactions, except it was amplified and it lasted about 10 months,” she said. “I’ve never gotten the flu shot since and I’ve never had any problems.”
Well, once she was even more sick, for about six to eight weeks, which she blamed on being surrounded by people who had the flu vaccine.
She went to an allergist in Saratoga to describe her reactions, in hopes of qualifying for an exemption, but the allergist said there was no way to prove her reactions were connected to the flu vaccine.
“There was no test she could give me,” she said.
Hospital officials said she had to get the vaccine by Dec. 1 or be fired.
She is in a precarious situation — she just got divorced, doesn’t have health insurance and cares for her two sons, who have hemophilia.
The allergist suggested she get the egg-less vaccine. But Amorosi decided not to get vaccinated.
“It’s not worth it for me to find out,” she said. “It totally compromises my quality of life. So it’s not worth it for me.”
