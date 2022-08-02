Glens Falls Hospital expands visitation hours

GLENS FALLS — Visitation hours at Glens Falls Hospital will be expanded this week, starting Wednesday.

Visiting hours will now be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Inpatients may have two unique visitors per day.

Visitors must at least be 18 years old and will be required to wear a mask at all times. Masks can be provided if needed, according to a hospital spokesperson. Because of this requirement, eating and drinking in patient rooms is forbidden at this time.

There is are no visitation hours for COVID-19 infectious patients at this time.

Visitors will have to enter via the Tower Entrance where they will be greeted and screened by security.

Exceptions include:

On the day of discharge from an inpatient stay, up to two visitors may accompany the patient for the discharge process outside of visiting hours.

The Joyce Stock Snuggery: Up to two support people (including a doula) will be allowed. For the Special Care Nursery, patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Emergency Department: Limited to one unique visitor per day who may leave and return if necessary. Staff will exercise their best clinical judgment in determining when visitation may be temporarily limited based on departmental needs. Compassionate exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

For same-day surgery procedures, one visitor may accompany the patient during admission and rejoin them for the discharge process. Those accompanying a same day surgical or procedural treatment patient my stay in the waiting area, or Tower Lobby waiting area. Visitors may also use the cafeteria, located in the basement of the central corridor.