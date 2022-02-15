Glens Falls Hospital expands visitation hours

GLENS FALLS — Beginning Wednesday, Glens Falls Hospital will expand its visitation time by an additional two hours a day.

As COVID numbers begin to decline, the hospital is now able accommodate two visitation periods for one unique visitor per inpatient per day, according to a news release.

Now, one visitor per patient is able to visit 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is an update since January, when the hospital had to restrict visitation time strictly to the evening — from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

However, visitors may not leave and return, except between the close of the first visitation period and the beginning of the second, and that particular visitor cannot swap spots with someone else.

While COVID numbers are on the decline, it is unclear when full time visitation hours will return.

"Visitors can be an important part of the healing process. As COVID numbers decrease we want to prudently allow for increased visitation," hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said.

“We can’t be sure what lies ahead — we will monitor the situation and adjust accordingly,” Agnew added.

Visitors must be age 18 and older, wear face masks, and use the hospital's west entrance where they will be screened by security.

A visitor may accompany an inpatient outside of visiting hours on the day of the patient's discharge, hospital officials said Tuesday in a news release.

Up to two support people, including a doula, will be allowed into the Joyce Stock Snuggery. For the special care nursery, patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

