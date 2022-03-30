Glens Falls Hospital expands urology care through Albany Med

GLENS FALLS — The Albany Med Health System has expanded access to specialized urology services in the North Country.

Women’s urologic specialty care, male reconstructive urology, pediatric urology and urologic oncology are now available on the main Glens Falls Hospital campus, hospital officials announced this week.

These services complement the full scope of urology care provided by system hospitals, which include Albany Med, Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.

With four additional physicians in Glens Falls, patients who require advanced urologic care, including treatment for bladder and kidney cancer, may now find services closer to home, hospital officials said in a news release.

“Our partnership with the Albany Med Health System extends highly skilled care from Albany to the Adirondacks,” said Paul Scimeca, interim president and CEO at Glens Falls Hospital. “We are one team raising one level of care across the region. Glens Falls Hospital is proudly redoubling our commitment to the people we serve by placing advanced treatment options easily within reach.”

Albany Med Health System President and CEO Dennis McKenna, M.D., said: “New urology services at Glens Falls Hospital exemplify our system’s goal to meet patients with everything they need wherever they need us most. The collective expertise of all our hospitals enriches the health of our region.”

Patients can visit glensfallshopsital.org/urology for more information. Appointments and referrals may be made by calling 518-926-5600.

Since joining the Albany Med Health System in 2020, Glens Falls Hospital has collaborated with Albany Med, Columbia Memorial Health and Saratoga Hospital in: emergency medicine, maternal fetal medicine, neurosurgery, nephrology, pathology, pulmonary medicine, urology and vascular surgery.

