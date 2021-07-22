Glens Falls Hospital expanding visiting hours

GLENS FALLS — Visitation hours at Glens Falls Hospital will be extended, beginning Friday.

Visiting hours will now be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The previous hours were from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m.

Each patient will be limited to just two visitors at a time. Visitors may leave and return, or they can be replaced by a different visitor, but no more than two visitors will be allowed in a room at once.

All visitors must be 12 and older.

Access will be restricted to the hospital’s West Entrance, where visitors will be screened by security for a fever and required to complete a COVID exposure questionnaire. They will also be required to use hand sanitizer.

Face masks are required at all times and eating and drinking in a patient's room is not permitted.

Expectant mothers are allowed to have up two labor support people plus their spouse/support person. The spouse/support person will be welcome anytime during the duration of the mother’s and baby’s hospital stay, but all other visitors will be limited to regular visitation hours.