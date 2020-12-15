Glens Falls Hospital employees to get vaccinated Wednesday

People are generally considered contagious for two days prior to showing symptoms.

The cases include: a person at Harrison Avenue Elementary School who was last at school on Dec. 8; a person at Moreau Elementary School who was last in school Dec. 8; and a person at Oliver W. Winch Middle School who was last in school on Dec. 11.

Salem Elementary students can’t all return

Salem Elementary students were going to return to in-person classes Tuesday, but on Monday another person tested positive. On Tuesday, the district learned of yet another person who had been in the elementary school tested positive. That person tested positive on Saturday.

Both people were in the building while it was closed to students, so they were not quarantined. But with three cases in the previous two weeks, plus the two most recent cases, school officials said they didn’t have enough staff to run all the classes. Fifteen teachers and aides are quarantined until the end of the week.