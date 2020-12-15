Glens Falls Hospital employees to get vaccinated Wednesday

Glens Falls Hospital employees will be vaccinated Wednesday at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, which is one of three hospitals in the region that received the region’s vaccine shipments.
Only three hospitals received shipments, which must be kept unusually cold and cannot be reshipped. Each hospital in the region was allocated doses from those shipments, and Glens Falls Hospital’s share is at Ellis.
Glens Falls Hospital was allocated 277 doses. Workers who are at the highest risk of getting coronavirus will travel to Ellis to get vaccinated Wednesday.
The vaccine is considered experimental, because it has federal emergency use authorization, not full approval. That means all employees who take the vaccine will be volunteers. The vaccine cannot be required.
Glens Falls Hospital now has 15 coronavirus patients, more than it has ever before had at once.
At the peak of the pandemic this spring, the hospital had 12 patients.
However, hospital officials said they are nowhere near full.
“We are always staffed for 135 (patients),” said spokesman Ray Agnew. “We have a plan in place to surge (capacity) by 50% if needed.”
Saratoga Hospital also has 15 coronavirus patients, but that is not a record — the hospital has had more, and had 16 coronavirus patients Friday.
Five Warren County residents are hospitalized with coronavirus. The most ever to be hospitalized at once has been six.
Outbreak at prison
Twelve more inmates at Great Meadow Correctional Facility tested positive Friday for coronavirus, after a week in which only one inmate had the virus.
That brings the total number of inmates who have had the virus at the maximum-security state prison to 59, with 13 people currently ill. No one has died.
There are no known cases at the state's nearby medium-security Washington Correctional Facility at this time.
Curtis Lumber
Curtis Lumber in Queensbury closed early Tuesday after a person who was in the store Monday tested positive.
All of the people with whom the person had close contact have been quarantined, and the store manager told the county that the store would receive “extensive cleaning.”
Health Services did not order the store to close.
South Glens Falls schools skip contact tracing
South Glens Falls officials reported three new coronavirus cases, all involving people who were in the schools within the last week. But there will be no contact tracing “given the amount of time since the individuals have been in the buildings,” Superintendent Kristine Orr wrote in a letter to the community.
People are generally considered contagious for two days prior to showing symptoms.
The cases include: a person at Harrison Avenue Elementary School who was last at school on Dec. 8; a person at Moreau Elementary School who was last in school Dec. 8; and a person at Oliver W. Winch Middle School who was last in school on Dec. 11.
Salem Elementary students can’t all return
Salem Elementary students were going to return to in-person classes Tuesday, but on Monday another person tested positive. On Tuesday, the district learned of yet another person who had been in the elementary school tested positive. That person tested positive on Saturday.
Both people were in the building while it was closed to students, so they were not quarantined. But with three cases in the previous two weeks, plus the two most recent cases, school officials said they didn’t have enough staff to run all the classes. Fifteen teachers and aides are quarantined until the end of the week.
“We are not going to be able to staff the elementary school to the point where we can bring all students back for in-person learning. As a result, we will be bringing back grade levels not affected by the recent COVID cases,” Superintendent David Glover wrote in a letter to the community. Only kindergarten, fifth and sixth graders could return.
“We recognized that this will be a disappointment to many of our elementary students and families. We were hopeful that we could have everyone back in school tomorrow also,” he said.
Ticonderoga Elementary going remote
Ticonderoga Elementary School students will learn virtually for the last four days before Christmas vacation, beginning Thursday.
“We are hopeful that having this advanced notification may be better for planning than an overnight shift without advanced notice,” Interim Superintendent Cynthia Ford-Johnston wrote in a letter to the community. “Although there has not been a significant illness outbreak within our building, there has been a number of staff and faculty quarantined due to outside contact. We anticipate that there may be more staff quarantined in the immediate future. This situation would not allow us to safely staff the building for in-person instruction.”
Students will be sent home Wednesday with materials, equipment and “detailed plans” for school schedules, she said.
Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will have paper-based projects to complete. First graders will have a combination of paper-based and online projects. Students in grades two through six will have live classes online.
Schuylerville schools
A Schuylerville Elementary School student tested positive Tuesday after being in school Monday. That led to 19 students and eight faculty or staff members being quarantined.
A Schuylerville Middle School staff member tested positive Tuesday after being in school Monday. That led to four students and one staff member being quarantined.
The schools are remaining open.
Hudson Falls students return
Pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students will be able to return to in-person school Wednesday. The high school students will learn virtually until Christmas vacation.
“I am incredibly thankful for the work that our faculty, staff and school community has done to accommodate this extended pause. I know it’s not easy, but unfortunately, we have become practiced at this switch to remote learning!” wrote Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter in a letter to the community.
Cambridge students return
After a longer-than-expected delay for contact tracing, Cambridge schools will reopen for in-person classes Wednesday.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 700 confirmed cases since March, and eight recoveries, for a total of 559 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 106 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized. Two are in critical condition, an increase from one Monday.
- Of the new Warren County cases, three people caught the virus through work; four caught it from family members or household members, including one person who caught it at a family gathering; one person caught it from an acquaintance; and tracers have not been able to determine a source for the last two cases.
- Washington County reported 22 new cases, for a total of 583 confirmed cases since March, and two recoveries, for a total of 458 recoveries. There are 114 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized, an increase of one from Monday. Of the new cases, 12 were traced back to a known case and the other 10 people caught the virus from unknown sources in the community.
- Saratoga County reported details on two deaths from last week. The 26th death was a 102-year-old Moreau man. The 27th death was a 69-year-old Milton man.
- Saratoga County reported 46 new cases over the course of the weekend, for a total of 3,572 confirmed cases since March. There were 17 recoveries, for a total of 2,278. There are 1,267 people currently ill and 24 are hospitalized, one more than on Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include one town of Corinth resident (for a total of four), one village of Corinth resident (for a total of seven), one Moreau resident (for a total of 23), three town of Saratoga residents (for a total of 14), 10 Wilton residents (for a total of 85).
- Still ill: three town of Corinth residents, six village of Corinth residents, four Hadley residents, 22 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, 11 town of Saratoga residents, six Schuylerville residents, 10 South Glens Falls residents, eight Victory residents and 75 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 349 cases since March. There are 67 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized, one more than Monday.
For Monday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 560 new cases, a positive test rate of 9.1%, which brought the region’s seven-day average to 6.2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.1% and a weekly average of 2.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 4% and a weekly average of 3.8%, its third day above 3%. That increase was largely driven by the cases at the state prisons in the county.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 9% and a weekly average of 6.1%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3.1% and a weekly average of 2.5%.
- Statewide, 10,353 people tested positive for coronavirus, a positive test rate of 5.33%.
- There were 5,982 people hospitalized Monday and 128 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
