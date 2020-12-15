Glens Falls Hospital employees getting vaccinated Wednesday

Glens Falls Hospital employees will be vaccinated Wednesday at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, which is one of three hospitals in the region that received the region’s vaccine shipments.

Only three hospitals received shipments, which must be kept unusually cold and cannot be reshipped. Each hospital in the region was allocated doses from those shipments, and Glens Falls Hospital’s share is at Ellis.

Glens Falls Hospital was allocated 277 doses. Workers who are at the highest risk of getting coronavirus will travel to Ellis to get vaccinated, starting Wednesday.

The vaccine is considered experimental, because it has federal emergency use authorization, not full approval. That means all employees who take the vaccine will be volunteers. The vaccine cannot be required.

Glens Falls Hospital now has 15 coronavirus patients, more than it has ever before had at once.

At the peak of the pandemic this spring, the hospital had 12 patients.

However, hospital officials said they are nowhere near full.

“We are always staffed for 135 (patients),” said spokesman Ray Agnew. “We have a plan in place to surge (capacity) by 50% if needed.”